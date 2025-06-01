Hailee Steinfeld and Beau Jost Allen Get Married in a Beautiful Ceremony in California; Know More DEETS

It seems that Hailee Steinfeld finally said ‘I Do’ to Josh Allen, and it was surely in ‘Capital Letters.’ Yes, you read that right!. On May 31, the singer and actress and her beau exchanged vows in a ceremony held in California, per E! News.

The Edge of Seventeen star wore a strapless white gown, matching elbow-length gloves, and a long veil, per the pictures released by People magazine. She wore her hair in a bun. Along with her face, her earrings also shone brightly.

Advertisement

When did Josh Allen propose Hailee Steinfeld?

The couple walked down the aisle after they got engaged on November 22, 2024. The Football quarterback popped the question in a beautiful backdrop filled with flowers, overlooking the water. Once this news was rolled out on social media, many netizens shared positive comments for the pair.

For the unknown, the couple initially sparked romance speculations after their May 2023 dinner date in New York City. However, amid the rumors, they chose to stay low-key about their relationship.

Why did the couple stay private about their romance?

It seems that there was a solid reason behind them keeping their relationship out of the spotlight. When Steinfeld appeared on Who What Wear in February, she shared that when one realizes that so much is “already out there in every other aspect of your life,” then one cherishes the “little that isn't.”

She added, “It just makes things extra special, and it's just for you.” However, keeping their relationship low-key doesn't keep them from showing support for one another.

Advertisement

She previously opened up to E!News during the Sinners’ premiere in New York. She expressed being very “proud” of Allen and everything her beau does, each day, let alone during the season.

Along with that, Steinfeld stated that she was so thankful to be able to “share this” with Allen as well.

ALSO READ: Scott Caan and Elizabeth Debicki Join Brad Pitt in David Fincher’s Next Untitled Project