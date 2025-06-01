Inside PICS: Namrata Shirodkar joins Sitara and Manushi Chhillar to cheer Opal Suchata Chuangsri’s Miss World 2025 win

It was a night to remember in Hyderabad as the 72nd Miss World pageant brought together stars and style on May 31. Big names like Chiranjeevi, Sonu Sood, and Manushi Chhillar lit up the event. After the show, Namrata Shirodkar dropped a carousel of stunning inside pics, giving her followers a peek at the magic backstage.

In the pictures, Namrata was seen posing with Sonu Sood, Manushi Chhillar, Carina Tyrrell, Sukumar's wife Thabitha, and others. Mahesh Babu’s daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, also joined her mother at the star-studded event and was seen clicking photos alongside renowned celebrities. She also gave a special shoutout to Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri, who was crowned the 72nd Miss World.

Sharing the photos, Namrata wrote, "So much beauty, elegance, and heart on one stage — congratulations to all the amazing contestants. You were all incredible. What a magical evening! It was also so lovely meeting the wonderful #JuliaMorley. Biggest cheers for @suchaaata — Miss Thailand — Miss World 2025!"

Check out Namrata Shirodkar's post below:

Who is Opal Suchata Chuangsri?

Opal Suchata Chuangsri hails from Phuket, Thailand. She was born on September 30, 2003, into a family that owns and operates a hospitality business. She studied at Kajonkietsuksa School and later at Triam Udom Suksa School, where she developed strong communication skills and became culturally fluent.

According to LiveMint, the Miss World 2025 is multilingual, fluent in Thai, Chinese, and English. Uniquely, she can play the ukulele backwards.

At just 16, she launched her own campaign called "Opal For Her," inspired by her personal experience with a benign breast lump that required surgery. This journey motivated her to support women’s health through awareness and education.

Her campaign became the centerpiece of her Beauty with a Purpose project at Miss World. She told the judges she wishes to continue this mission and use the platform to contribute to meaningful causes.

Before winning Miss World 2025, she also represented Thailand at Miss Universe 2024. There, she finished as the third runner-up and won the Voice for Change – Silver award. She was crowned Miss World Thailand 2025 on April 22, just days before heading to Hyderabad for the global finale of the 72nd Miss World pageant.

