Wednesday Season 2: Watch Jenna Ortega Starrer's Never-Seen-Before First 6 Minutes, Lady Gaga Cameo Confirmed

The fans of the Wednesday series can expect the show to get more juicy because its highly anticipated season two will also star Lady Gaga. The news was rolled during the Tudum 2025 Live event on May 31, per People magazine.

During the event, the first six minutes of the show were unveiled as well. At the stage, the show's cast members shared the announcement that Lady Gaga will join the show as a guest star, per the publication.

Advertisement

As far as her character's details go, the fans will have to wait to find those out because the information regarding the same is under wraps.

Here's a gist of the first 6 minutes of the show

At the beginning of the video, Jenna Ortega's Wednesday is tied up in a serial killer's basement with life-size dolls all around her. Her voice can be heard saying, "He's under the delusion that I'm his next victim," adding, "I'll let him cherish that notion while I explain my predicament."

Then, in the flashback, we see Wednesday practicing her psychic abilities. She goes on a mission to find the Kansas City Scalper.

In the following scene, Ortega's character goes through a security check at the airport. In that hilarious scene, Wednesday had to reveal all the weapons she was going to carry onboard.

Wednesday comes face to face with Kansas City Scalper

After the airport scene, we see the lead character's encounter with Kansas City Scalper, played by Haley Joel Osment. After tying her up in his basement, he shows her a doll he made that looks like her.

Advertisement

Wednesday says to him, "Let me show you some of my own handiwork." After that, in an eerie scene, a doll moves by itself, and the serial killer is attacked from left and right.

After watching this interesting clip, the anticipation for the new installment has elevated even more. Watch the clip below:

The audience can watch Part 1 of Wednesday Season 2 on August 6 and Part 2 on September 3 on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Scott Caan and Elizabeth Debicki Join Brad Pitt in David Fincher’s Next Untitled Project