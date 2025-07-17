SS Rajamouli reacts to Genelia Deshmukh's return to Telugu cinema with Junior: 'You've frozen in...'

Junior, starring Kireeti in the lead role, is slated to hit the big screens on July 18, 2025. Ahead of the movie's release on the big screen, the cast and crew were spotted at an event, with SS Rajamouli in attendance and speaking highly of Genelia Deshmukh’s return to Telugu cinema.

SS Rajamouli on Genelia Deshmukh returning to Telugu cinema

At the pre-release event for Junior, SS Rajamouli said, “Genelia, you’re frozen in time, man. What…how many years have passed, yet you look exactly the same. I even asked cinematographer Senthil if we’ll see a new Genelia in this, and he assured, we will. I am eagerly waiting for it.”

In her response, the Ready actress said, “You are too too kind, sir. Means so much to me.”

See Genelia Deshmukh’s tweet:

About Junior

Junior is an upcoming family action drama starring Kireeti in the lead role. The movie tells the story of a young boy’s heartfelt discovery of life, which redefines his bond with his father.

With Sreeleela as the female lead, the film features an ensemble cast that includes V. Ravichandran, Genelia Deshmukh, and many more. The upcoming movie is helmed by Radhakrishna Reddy, with Devi Sri Prasad handling the musical tracks and background scores.

SS Rajamouli’s next movie

Director SS Rajamouli is currently working on his next movie, tentatively titled SSMB29. The upcoming flick has Mahesh Babu in the lead and is touted to be a globetrotting adventure film.

The magnum opus flick will have Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the female lead, with Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran playing a key role alongside the Khaleja actor. Moreover, reports also suggest that the film will feature R. Madhavan in a supporting role.

Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the film would be released as a single film, as opposed to the initial idea of a two-part cinematic venture. While the complete cast has yet to be unveiled, the film is expected to continue shooting in 2026 and make a grand release in 2027.

