Sitaare Zameen Par has nearly wrapped up its international box office run, grossing just over USD 200K in its fourth weekend. The total overseas collection of the film now stands at USD 7.80 million (Rs. 67 crore). The Aamir Khan starrer managed a run in India, but overseas it has been subpar. The worldwide gross for the film stands at Rs. 254 crore, largely driven by its domestic haul.

SZP falls short of Laal Singh Chaddha Overseas

To put things in perspective, the overseas biz of Sitaare Zameen Par is still short of Laal Singh Chaddha, which was a DISASTER. By the end of its run, it will probably get even with it but that is despite the Middle East business being more than double that of LSC, which implies the rest of the markets have fared significantly worse.

The film had a soft start but showed promise with a big growth on Saturday. At that point, it looked like it might cruise past USD 10 million, possibly even stretching to USD 15 million with strong legs. However, it came back of earth soon after on Sunday and the trend since then has been rather ordinary.

The film has underperformed across the board, but the United States is the biggest letdown. Traditionally, the strongest market for Aamir and generally friendly to films of this genre, the US turnout was tepid, set to close under USD 2 million. The best performer is ironically the Middle East, ironic because generally films like this underperform here. So, just a weird set of performances.

Will China come to the rescue?

Sitaare Zameen Par is expected to release in the East Asian markets later this year, including China. Aamir Khan is the biggest name from Indian cinema in China, who has delivered two mega blockbusters in Dangal and Secret Superstar. How SZP performs in China could change the entire narrative of the film; however, that market is struggling lately, so it's unclear how that will go at this moment.

The territorial breakdown for Sitaare Zameen Par overseas box office is as follows:

Area Gross United States USD 1,750,000 Canada USD 900,000 Australia - NZ USD 785,000 Middle East USD 3,000,000 United Kingdom USD 750,000 Europe USD 225,000 Rest of World USD 390,000 OVERSEAS USD 7,800,000

