Kriti Sanon holds rumored BF Kabir Bahia close at Lord’s stadium - Did they just go insta official in twinning outfits?

Kriti Sanon’s love life has been in the limelight for some time now. The actress who is ruling millions of hearts seems to have her heart stolen by someone. Well, we are talking about her rumored beau Kabir Bahia whom she has been reportedly dating for some time now. These two have kept it under wraps, but is their recent picture from London a confirmation of sorts?

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia pose together

Kabir Bahia has been in London for the past couple of days. His Instagram stories prove that he has been enjoying the test match between Indian and England at Lord’s stadium. On Day 5 of the cricket match, several Bollywood celebrities made their way into the stadium to watch their favorite players live. Akshay Kumar and his wife, Twinkle Khanna, were amongst them. But what caught our eye was the presence of Kriti Sanon.

Kabir took to his Instagram stories to post a picture of him posing with his rumored girlfriend Kriti, and we are all hearts. These two looked gorgeous together, posing with the backdrop of the ground. In fact, they even wore matching outfits. Do we need any more confirmation?

The actress wore a beige colored sleeveless jacket while Bahia wore a beige colored zipper jacket over his white tee. Both of them had the brightest smiles on their faces, and he held her close to him. Indeed, this picture needed no caption as we bet everyone’s eyes will be fixated on how gorgeous the couple looks together.

Kriti Sanon’s work front

Kriti Sanon has a couple of exciting projects in her kitty. She recently wrapped Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein with Dhanush. The first look of the film has already created quite a hype, and we bet fans cannot wait to see her in this intense love saga.

Apart from this, she has Cocktail 2 alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Pinkvilla has exclusively reported that the film will go on floors from August. She also has Don 3 opposite Ranveer Singh, and fans are super excited for that. Her entry happened after Kiara Advani stepped out due to her pregnancy.

