Why did 60-year-old Aamir Khan cast 37-year Genelia Deshmukh in Sitaare Zameen Par? Actor Breaks silence on age gap

Aamir Khan is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par. Almost 17 years back, Genelia Deshmukh, who acted with Khan's nephew Imran Khan in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, is making her comeback with Taare Zameen Par's spiritual sequel. She has been cast as the 60-year-old actor's wife in the film, and naturally, the discussion about their age gap has taken over everyone's minds. Now, Mr. Perfectionist opened up about it and said that 'age is no longer a barrier for actors'.

Talking to the Indian Express, Aamir Khan was questioned about the unusual pairing with Genelia Deshmukh in Sitaare Zameen Par. The actor quite confidently shut even a single bar of doubt in everyone's minds by admitting that this thought had come to his mind as well.

Having said this, he also confessed that it was a long time ago when he cast the actress opposite his nephew, Imran Khan. He jokingly said, "Ab Imran bhi kaafi meri age ka ho gaya hai." (Now even Imran has become quite his age).

Aamir further added that they now have the advantage of VFx. Explaining this further, the PK star said that earlier, if he had to play an 18-year-old, he would have to rely on prosthetics. He even cited an example from Anil Kapoor's 1989 film Eeshwar.

"Today, you can look 80 or 40 or 20 on screen with seamless visual effects. So age is no longer a barrier for actors," concluded the actor.

Recently, the Sarfarosh star revealed that his 90-year-old mother will be making her acting debut in Sitaare Zameen Par. He was shocked when his mother agreed to it. Aamir Khan revealed how his mother decided to visit the sets one day during a fun wedding shoot. It was then that the director R.S. Prasanna approached him with a heartfelt request.

He urged him to ask if his mother could be a guest in the scene, since it was the last song and a celebration moment. He was initially hesitant, unsure if his mother would agree, given her strong-willed nature. However, when he gently approached her, to his surprise, she agreed. She ended up being part of a few shots in the wedding sequence, making it a truly special memory for Aamir. He added, "It's the only film of mine that she has ever been a part of."

Sitaare Zameen Par will hit the theaters on June 20, 2025, and it stars 10 neurodivergent actors.

