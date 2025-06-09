The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Liam Save Steffy From Luna’s Deadly Wrath?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, June 9, tease an episode packed with escalating danger and fierce determination. Liam Spencer is ready to go to any lengths to protect Steffy Forrester, while Luna Nozawa sharpens her sights and possibly gains a dangerous new ally.

At the cliff house, Liam remains shaken by Luna’s recent outburst toward Steffy and the chilling potential for more violence. Haunted by the memory of Luna drugging Steffy and locking her in a cage—a nightmare that nearly ended fatally—Liam is now laser-focused on preventing another attack.

Though John “Finn” Finnegan rescued Steffy from that near-tragedy, Liam refuses to take any chances. In a tense discussion with Finn, Liam insists they need a concrete plan to shield Steffy from Luna’s escalating fury. Steffy, trying to keep Liam calm amid his own health battle with a brain tumor, downplays the threat—but Liam won’t be swayed.

His urgency grows deeper with the thought of leaving behind their daughter, Kelly. Determined to ensure Steffy is safe for Kelly’s sake, Liam adopts a relentless protector mindset—even if it means confronting Luna head-on.

Meanwhile, Luna’s obsession with Steffy intensifies. Pushed to the brink by those urging her to leave town, Luna channels her anger at a shooting range, fantasizing about erasing Steffy from her life permanently. During this dangerous spiral, Luna encounters “Dario”—aka Remy Pryce—and seizes the moment to reconnect.

Their conversation could mark a pivotal shift, as Luna views Remy as a potential partner in her dark mission. With a possible pitch brewing, Luna may soon pull Remy deeper into her twisted plot.

As Liam plots to safeguard Steffy and Luna contemplates a deadly alliance, the stage is set for explosive confrontations. Will Liam’s efforts be enough to stop Luna before it’s too late? Stay tuned—The Bold and the Beautiful is about to deliver another must-watch week.