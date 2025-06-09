General Hospital Spoilers: Will Drew Destroy Michael and Willow’s Family to Win the Custody Battle?

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, June 9, promise a dramatic and emotional episode as Drew Cain edges closer to the dark side. Meanwhile, Willow Corinthos confronts Nina Reeves, and the Spencer family faces another poignant farewell. Here’s what’s coming up in Port Charles.

Cody Bell starts the episode with a heartfelt pitch to Carly Spencer, seeking her blessing for a proposal tied to love—whether it involves Molly Lansing-Davis or another surprise remains to be seen.

At the Metro Court pool, Ava Jerome takes a playful turn as she gets to know Marco Rios, the new man in Lucas Jones’ life, over a friendly card game.

Elsewhere, Elizabeth Baldwin confides in Lucas about her choice to decline Lucky Spencer’s marriage proposal, acknowledging that staying would only leave him restless. This paves the way for a tender goodbye between Lucky and Lulu Spencer. Though saddened by Lucky’s decision to leave town once again, Lulu supports him as they share an emotional farewell.

Meanwhile, Kristina Corinthos-Davis experiences a spark of inspiration—but may soon clash with Alexis Davis if she intervenes in the ongoing blackmail plot against her mother.

Brook Lynn Quartermaine, hoping to mend past mistakes, promises Harrison Chase that honesty will now guide her path. Yet winning over Giovanni "Gio" Palmieri proves challenging, as Gio insists he needs no one—though the door for change remains ajar.

Amid these developments, Michael Corinthos prepares for a private courthouse meeting, likely aiming to resolve custody matters with Willow before the next court session. However, Drew Cain has a more vengeful agenda in mind. Consumed by jealousy after witnessing a happy family moment between Michael, Willow, and the children, Drew vents to Ric Lansing and plots to sabotage Michael’s future. His descent into manipulation threatens to reshape the custody battle’s outcome.

On another front, Willow finally confronts Nina Reeves about her ongoing secrets. Nina may be forced to admit the truth about Sasha Corbin’s baby’s paternity—but even bigger revelations may soon shake Willow’s world.

As Drew plots his next ruthless move and Willow inches closer to devastating discoveries, the stakes have never been higher in Port Charles. Will Drew’s quest for control shatter the Corinthos family? Stay tuned—General Hospital is just getting started.