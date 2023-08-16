EXCLUSIVE: Would Ahn Bo Hyun agree to date someone right after meeting? See You in My 19th Life star reveals

Ahn Bo Hyun recently closed off another successful portrayal, where he acted as Moon Seo Ha in the fantasy romance drama See You in My 19th Life. Starring opposite Shin Hye Sun in the drama, the star made a very compelling case for himself yet again with his sincere acting and a spectrum of emotions displayed over complex scenes. The popular actor was also seen trending on the internet for confirming his dating status with BLACKPINK member Jisoo. The two responded to the initial rumors of their relationship with an affirmation, sending their fans into a meltdown. It became the first confirmed dating news for both stars.

Ahn Bo Hyun on being asked to date in real life

The premise of the show See You in My 19th Life presents itself with an interesting set up where a confident Ban Ji Eum, the role played by Shin Hye Sun, could be seen pursuing Ahn Bo Hyun’s Moon Seo Ha romantically right from the get-go. Even if one does not know the storyline of their connection from her past life, a particular scene was put into the teasers ahead of the show’s premiere where she can be seen approaching Ahn Bo Hyun’s character and asking him out. Clips of the same have also been shared multiple times ever since the confirmation of his real life relationship, receiving great attention from fans on both ends.

During an exclusive chat about his embodiment of Moon Seo Ha and the bold approach undertaken by Ban Ji Eum we happened to ask Ahn Bo Hyun if his reel and real reaction would be any different. Here’s what he said.

Q. One of the teasers shows Ban Ji Eum confidently asking Moon Seo Ha to date him right after meeting. Should that happen in real life, what would your reaction be?

Ahn Bo Hyun: It would be impossible to not be bewildered, but I'm not someone who easily approaches others, so I would appreciate it and like it if someone approached me proactively.

Well, it seems that Ahn Bo Hyun would be just as caught off-guard as Moon Seo Ha was, however, he would probably be more welcoming as himself.

About See You in My 19th Life

The show follows the life of a woman who remembers all her past 18 lives and decides to meet the people from her past in her latest one. See You in My 19th Life, produced by Studio Dragon, is a love story between Moon Seo Ha and Ban Ji Eum. A lot of entangled relations, assertive actions, and sweet dating moments ensue in the romance between Ahn Bo Hyun and Shin Hye Sun’s characters.

