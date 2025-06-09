Did JK Rowling's Controversial Remarks STOP Tom Felton From Taking on Draco Malfoy Role Again? Actor Reveals

Tom Felton is returning to the Wizarding World, but this time, on stage. The Harry Potter star is set to play Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway, marking the first time an original cast member from the films will perform in the stage adaptation.

Felton, known for portraying Malfoy in all eight Harry Potter films, will take the stage at New York’s Lyric Theatre starting November 11, 2025. His special engagement will run for 19 weeks, ending March 22, 2026.

Speaking at the 2025 Tony Awards on Sunday, June 8, Felton told Variety’s Gordon Cox that he initially thought the magic of Harry Potter might have faded over the years. “I think we all thought that the fandom flame might be doused over the years, but clearly it’s not,” he said.

Felton is especially excited about the live performance aspect. “The most exciting part is to do it live. It took nine months, more or less, to shoot a film, and this is all compact,” he said. “This is all reimagined into a very loving, new type of story. And I get to be a dad, which is really fun.”

Here’s what Tom Felton thinks about J.K. Rowling’s controversy

While the Harry Potter brand remains strong with the Broadway show and a TV reboot in development at HBO, public discussions about author J.K. Rowling’s controversial views, especially on transgender issues, continue to spark debate.

When asked about whether this ongoing controversy affects his connection to the franchise, Tom Felton said it doesn’t change how he sees Harry Potter. “I’m not particularly attuned to the conversation,” he said. “I can’t say it does.”

Felton spoke about the global impact of the franchise, saying he had been fortunate to travel the world and, in his experience, nothing had brought people together more than Harry Potter. He added that J.K. Rowling was responsible for creating that world, and he remained incredibly grateful to her for it.

The actor is already preparing for the stage role and learning how live stage magic differs from the effects used in films. When he met with the play’s director, John Tiffany, Felton mentioned that he initially didn’t want to learn all the details behind the special effects.

However, the creative team told him he would have to, as the show involves many physical tricks. He shared that unlike the films, which relied heavily on green screens and post-production effects, everything in the stage production happens live, and he was excited to dive into that experience fully.

