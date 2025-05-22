23rd Director’s Cut Awards full winners list: Lee Do Hyun wins big for Exhuma, A Killer Paradox takes top drama honor

The 23rd Director's Cut Awards ceremony took place on May 20 at 7 PM KST (3:30 PM IST) and the winners list was shared online by the DGK (Directors Guild of Korea) on May 21. The DKG members (Korean directors) are the ones who select the winners through a majority vote system. During the event, the association honoured best films, series, actors and rising stars with prestigious accolades. Among them, a notable mention was Exhuma, who swept multiple titles.

Advertisement

Exhuma bagged four awards from among 13 categories, becoming the most-awarded one among movies and series at the 2025 award show. The occult film was bestowed with titles of Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actress (won by Kim Go Eun) and Best New Actor (won by Lee Do Hyun). Exhuma achieved an impressive feat by winning in most of its nominated categories, except for two.

Lee Byung Hun and Lee Hee Joon clinched best actor titled in film and drama categories for The Match and A Killer Paradox respectively. A Killer Paradox received two more awards– Kim Yo Han for Best New Actor and Lee Chang Hee for Best Director. It was the second-most awarded, following Exhuma. Check out who all won in the rest of the categories below.

23rd Director's Cut Awards full list of winners:

Best Actor (Film) : Lee Byung Hun (The Match)

: Lee Byung Hun (The Match) Best Actress (Film) : Kim Go Eun (Exhuma)

: Kim Go Eun (Exhuma) Best Actor (Series) : Lee Hee Joon (A Killer Paradox)

: Lee Hee Joon (A Killer Paradox) Best Actress (Series) : Bae Doo Na (Family Matters)

: Bae Doo Na (Family Matters) Best New Actor (Film) : Lee Do Hyun (Exhuma)

: Lee Do Hyun (Exhuma) Best New Actress (Film) : Kim Geum Soon (Star Of Ulsan)

: Kim Geum Soon (Star Of Ulsan) Best New Actor (Series) : Kim Yo Han (A Killer Paradox)

: Kim Yo Han (A Killer Paradox) Best New Actress (Series) : Moon Geun Young (Hellbound 2)

: Moon Geun Young (Hellbound 2) Best Director (Film) : Jang Jae Hyun (Exhuma)

: Jang Jae Hyun (Exhuma) Best Director (Series) : Lee Chang Hee (A Killer Paradox)

: Lee Chang Hee (A Killer Paradox) Best New Director (Film) : Nam Dong Hyeop (Handsome Guys)

: Nam Dong Hyeop (Handsome Guys) Best Vision (Film) : Oh Jung Min (House of the Seasons)

: Oh Jung Min (House of the Seasons) Best Screenplay (Film): Jang Jae Hyun (Exhuma)

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2025: Kim Go Eun dons caped jumpsuit at Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning screening