Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 35: Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama slows down ahead of new releases

Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 35: Akshay Kumar's recently released film, Kesari Chapter 2, has stayed for five weeks in theaters. Co-starring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, the legal drama will now step into the sixth weekend. The film marks the spiritual sequel to Kesari (2019). Kesari 2 has slowed down its run ahead of new releases.

Jointly backed by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films, Kesari Chapter 2 has maintained a reasonably good hold at the box office. As per morning trends, the Kesari sequel will have a routine drop in its business. On Day 35, the Akshay Kumar-led movie is expected to collect Rs 5 lakh less than its earnings on the fifth Wednesday, i.e., Rs 20 lakh.

Officially titled as Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, the recently released movie stood at Rs 89.4 crore net business in 34 days of its theatrical run. It will remain a little under the Rs 90 crore mark today.

Kesari Chapter 2, which is all set to enter the sixth weekend tomorrow, is currently running parallel to Raid 2, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning and Final Destination Bloodlines. On Friday, the courtroom drama will meet three new movies at the box office. For the uninitiated, Bhool Chuk Maaf is releasing in cinemas on May 23, 2025, along with Kesari Veer and Kapkapiii.

Set in the aftermath of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Kesari 2 is based on the book titled The Case That Shook The Empire. The historical drama film revolves around Akshay Kumar's character, Justice Chettur Sankaran Nair, as he fights against The Crown while uncovering the truths of the genocide incident.

