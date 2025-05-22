Janhvi Kapoor’s stunning Cannes 2025 debut look gets full marks from beau Shikhar Pahariya’s mom, and we totally get why

Janhvi Kapoor marked her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival during the world premiere of Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. She was joined at the French Riviera by her co-actors Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa. Also present at the event were producer Karan Johar and filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan. Following the premiere, Smruti Shinde, mother of Shikhar Pahariya, expressed her admiration for Janhvi’s Cannes debut on social media, and it’s heartwarming to see the affection they share.

Shikhar Pahariya's mom gushes over Janhvi Kapoor's Cannes debut

Making her first appearance at Cannes, Janhvi Kapoor received a special shoutout from her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya’s mother. Smruti Shinde posted a photo of Janhvi donning a pink Tarun Tahiliani outfit on her Instagram Story. Her caption read, “Congratulations!!! on your fabulous debut Janu! Many more to come. Keep shining bright always and forever!” Janhvi reshared it on her profile.

Janhvi Kapoor on Cannes debut

Janhvi attended the Cannes Film Festival alongside her father, Boney Kapoor, younger sister Khushi Kapoor, and boyfriend Shikhar. They were present at the premiere of Homebound on May 21. In a special segment with Vogue, the actress fondly remembered her mother, India’s first female superstar, Sridevi.

She shared that the place was her mother’s favorite holiday destination, and they had spent three to four consecutive summers there as a family.

She recalled how it was a special tradition for them to be together whenever her mother received an award, had a movie screening, or during significant life events like the premiere of English Vinglish at the Toronto Film Festival or when her father was shooting elsewhere. She said these moments were always celebrated together as a family.

Janhvi added that they were back in Cannes with her father, Boney Kapoor, and her sister Khushi. She expressed that it felt strange to return without her mother, especially since her mother used to take her along to her significant moments. She said she missed her mother deeply.

Homebound follows the journey of two childhood friends from a small village in North India who aspire to secure police jobs that offer them the dignity they have been denied for years. However, as they get closer to achieving their dream, growing desperation begins to strain the strong bond between them.

