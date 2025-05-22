Kagurabachi Chapter 80: Azami Fights Off The Hishaku—Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Kagurabachi chapter, titled ‘Threat!!,’ began with Hakuri questioning Kudo about the operation. Kudo suspected the Hishaku were targeting the Shinuchi Blade and Sword Saint and instructed Hakuri to secure the blade inside his Storehouse. Despite losing much of his sorcery’s potency due to nerve transplants, Hakuri insisted on helping.

Meanwhile, veteran Kamunabi staff prepared as the deadly Shigyu brothers infiltrated. They headed toward the Threat Elimination Ground, where Executioner Soshiro Azami awaited. Azami swiftly defeated them, then prepared to face a Hishaku linked to Kunishige’s death.

Kagurabachi Chapter 80 will likely feature the confrontation between Azami and the Hishaku samurai responsible for Kunishige’s assassination, with Azami expected to display a harsher, more violent aspect of his combat style.

The chapter could also return to Chihiro’s clash with Samura, focusing on how Chihiro counters Samura’s powerful abilities. Alongside these battles, Hakuri’s mission to relocate the Shinuchi Blade despite his weakened condition may progress, highlighting both the risk he faces and the urgency of keeping the blade from Hishaku’s control.

Kagurabachi Chapter 80 is set to be released on Monday, May 26, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 26, as confirmed by MANGAPlus. Due to time zone differences, international readers may be able to access the chapter as early as May 25, 2025, depending on their location. The exact release time will vary accordingly.

For fans outside Japan, Kagurabachi Chapter 80 will be available for free on Shueisha platforms such as MANGAPlus, the Shonen Jump+ App, Viz Media’s website, and the MANGAPlus app. While the first three and most recent chapters are free, a subscription may be required to access the full series.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

