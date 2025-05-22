Black Butler Season 5 Episode 8: Emerald Witch Origins Revealed—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘His Butler, Encouraging,’ a mysterious figure investigates the witches and werewolves. Sieglinde completes the Ultimate Magic but collapses from exhaustion. After waking, she asks Wolfram if she can go outside, though he reminds her of her restrictions.

Ciel later visits and invites her out. In the basement, she explains miasma and its role in empowering werewolves. However, Sebastian reveals the truth: miasma is actually poison, and Sieglinde has unknowingly created the deadliest toxin. She learns that her knowledge and beliefs were based on lies and manipulation.

Advertisement

Black Butler Season 5 Episode 8 will adapt chapter 98 and may reveal the truth about Sieglinde Sullivan’s upbringing and her connection to the village. As her fabricated reality unravels, the episode will likely examine how and why the poisonous gas—disguised as miasma—was created.

The motives of those who manipulated Sieglinde could be exposed, revealing the larger conspiracy surrounding the werewolves and witches. This may become the turning point that changes Sieglinde’s decisions, especially in relation to Ciel and Sebastian.

Black Butler Season 5 Episode 8, titled ‘His Butler, Furious,’ is slated to air in Japan on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST, according to the anime’s official website. International release times may differ due to varying time zones.

In Japan, Black Butler Season 5 Episode 8 will air on networks including Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, AT-X, and MBS. It will also be available for streaming on platforms such as DMM TV, d-anime Store, and U-NEXT. For international viewers, the episode will be accessible on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel

Advertisement

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates from the fifth season of the Black Butler anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Black Butler Season 5 Episode 7: Ciel Attempts To Sway Sieglinde; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More