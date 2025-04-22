23rd Director’s Cut Awards Nominations List: Choi Woo Shik up for Best Actor, Kim Go Eun recognized for Exhuma, and more

The 23rd Director’s Cut Awards is gearing up for an unforgettable night, and the official nominees have just been revealed! This prestigious ceremony, honoring the best of Korean film and drama as chosen by the Directors Guild of Korea (DGK), will celebrate productions released between January 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025. With the ceremony set for May 20 at 7 p.m. KST, anticipation is already building for this exciting night of recognition. Check out the nominees below and see who made the cut!

Best Director (Drama) Nominees:

Kim Gok & Kim Sun for Family Matters

Park Chan Wook for The Sympathizer

Yeon Sang Ho for Parasyte: The Grey

Lee Chang Hee for A Killer Paradox

Im Dae Hyung for LTNS

Hwang Dong Hyuk for Squid Game 2

Best Actress (Drama) Nominees:

Esom for LTNS

Kim Hye Joon for A Shop for Killers

Bae Doona for Family Matters

Jeon So Nee for Parasyte: The Grey

Chun Woo Hee for The 8 Show

Best Actor (Drama) Nominees:

Ahn Jae Hong for LTNS

Lee Hee Joon for A Killer Paradox

Lee Byung Hun for Squid Game 2

Ryoo Seung Bum for Family Matters

Choi Woo Shik for A Killer Paradox

Best New Actress (Drama) Nominees:

Geum Hae Na for A Shop for Killers

Lee Soo Kyung for Love in the Big City

Jung Yi Seo for A Killer Paradox

Moon Geun Young for Hellbound 2

Lee Su Hyun for Family Matters

Best New Actor (Drama) Nominees:

Park Sung Hoon for Squid Game 2

Jin Ho Eun for Love in the Big City

Hyun Bong Sik for A Killer Paradox

Lomon for Family Matters

Kim Yo Han for A Killer Paradox

Best Director (Film) Nominees:

Nam Dong Hyub for Handsome Guys

Kim Hyung Joo for The Match

Bong Joon Ho for Mickey 17

Hur Jin Ho for A Normal Family

Woo Min Ho for Harbin

Jang Jae Hyun for Exhuma

Best Vision (Film) Nominees:

Lee Mi Rang for Connecting My Daughter

Park Ri Woong for The Land of Morning Calm

Park Hong Jun for Work to Do

Kim Da Min for FAQ

Kim Dong Chul for Exorcism Chronicles: The Beginning

Oh Jung Min for House of the Seasons

Best New Director (Film) Nominees:

Kim Se Hwi for Following

Park Hong Jun for Work to Do

Nam Dong Hyub for Handsome Guys

Kim Dong Chul for Exorcism Chronicles: The Beginning

Oh Jung Min for House of the Seasons

Best Screenplay (Film) Nominees:

Oh Jung Min for House of the Seasons

Park Ri Woong for The Land of Morning Calm

Kim Hyung Joo and Yoon Jong Bin for The Match

Bong Joon Ho for Mickey 17

Jang Jae Hyun for Exhuma

Best Actress (Film) Nominees:

Shin Hae Sun for Following

Kim Jae Hwa for Blesser

Kim Go Eun for Love in the Big City

Yang Hee Kyung for The Land of Morning Calm

Kim Go Eun for Exhuma

Best Actor (Film) Nominees:

Yoon Joo Sang for The Land of Morning Calm

Yoo Ah In for The Match

Lee Byung Hun for The Match

Robert Pattinson for Mickey 17

Choi Min Sik for Exhuma

Best New Actress (Film) Nominees:

Han Sun Hwa for Pilot

Kim Geum Soon for Star of Ulsan

Yang Hee Kyung for The Land of Morning Calm

Kim Ji Ahn for Exhuma

Kim Shin Rok for Uprising

Best New Actor (Film) Nominees:

Yoon Joo Sang for The Land of Morning Calm

Noh Sang Hyun for Love in the Big City

Lee Do Hyun for Exhuma

Kang Seung Ho for House of the Seasons

Hong Kyung for Troll Factory

