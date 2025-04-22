23rd Director’s Cut Awards Nominations List: Choi Woo Shik up for Best Actor, Kim Go Eun recognized for Exhuma, and more
The 23rd Director’s Cut Awards has unveiled its nominees! Celebrating the best of Korean film and drama, the ceremony will take place on May 20 at 7 p.m. KST. Check out the nominees!
The 23rd Director’s Cut Awards is gearing up for an unforgettable night, and the official nominees have just been revealed! This prestigious ceremony, honoring the best of Korean film and drama as chosen by the Directors Guild of Korea (DGK), will celebrate productions released between January 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025. With the ceremony set for May 20 at 7 p.m. KST, anticipation is already building for this exciting night of recognition. Check out the nominees below and see who made the cut!
Best Director (Drama) Nominees:
- Kim Gok & Kim Sun for Family Matters
- Park Chan Wook for The Sympathizer
- Yeon Sang Ho for Parasyte: The Grey
- Lee Chang Hee for A Killer Paradox
- Im Dae Hyung for LTNS
- Hwang Dong Hyuk for Squid Game 2
Best Actress (Drama) Nominees:
- Esom for LTNS
- Kim Hye Joon for A Shop for Killers
- Bae Doona for Family Matters
- Jeon So Nee for Parasyte: The Grey
- Chun Woo Hee for The 8 Show
Best Actor (Drama) Nominees:
- Ahn Jae Hong for LTNS
- Lee Hee Joon for A Killer Paradox
- Lee Byung Hun for Squid Game 2
- Ryoo Seung Bum for Family Matters
- Choi Woo Shik for A Killer Paradox
Best New Actress (Drama) Nominees:
- Geum Hae Na for A Shop for Killers
- Lee Soo Kyung for Love in the Big City
- Jung Yi Seo for A Killer Paradox
- Moon Geun Young for Hellbound 2
- Lee Su Hyun for Family Matters
Best New Actor (Drama) Nominees:
- Park Sung Hoon for Squid Game 2
- Jin Ho Eun for Love in the Big City
- Hyun Bong Sik for A Killer Paradox
- Lomon for Family Matters
- Kim Yo Han for A Killer Paradox
Best Director (Film) Nominees:
- Nam Dong Hyub for Handsome Guys
- Kim Hyung Joo for The Match
- Bong Joon Ho for Mickey 17
- Hur Jin Ho for A Normal Family
- Woo Min Ho for Harbin
- Jang Jae Hyun for Exhuma
Best Vision (Film) Nominees:
- Lee Mi Rang for Connecting My Daughter
- Park Ri Woong for The Land of Morning Calm
- Park Hong Jun for Work to Do
- Kim Da Min for FAQ
- Kim Dong Chul for Exorcism Chronicles: The Beginning
- Oh Jung Min for House of the Seasons
Best New Director (Film) Nominees:
- Kim Se Hwi for Following
- Park Hong Jun for Work to Do
- Nam Dong Hyub for Handsome Guys
- Kim Dong Chul for Exorcism Chronicles: The Beginning
- Oh Jung Min for House of the Seasons
Best Screenplay (Film) Nominees:
- Oh Jung Min for House of the Seasons
- Park Ri Woong for The Land of Morning Calm
- Kim Hyung Joo and Yoon Jong Bin for The Match
- Bong Joon Ho for Mickey 17
- Jang Jae Hyun for Exhuma
Best Actress (Film) Nominees:
- Shin Hae Sun for Following
- Kim Jae Hwa for Blesser
- Kim Go Eun for Love in the Big City
- Yang Hee Kyung for The Land of Morning Calm
- Kim Go Eun for Exhuma
Best Actor (Film) Nominees:
- Yoon Joo Sang for The Land of Morning Calm
- Yoo Ah In for The Match
- Lee Byung Hun for The Match
- Robert Pattinson for Mickey 17
- Choi Min Sik for Exhuma
Best New Actress (Film) Nominees:
- Han Sun Hwa for Pilot
- Kim Geum Soon for Star of Ulsan
- Yang Hee Kyung for The Land of Morning Calm
- Kim Ji Ahn for Exhuma
- Kim Shin Rok for Uprising
Best New Actor (Film) Nominees:
- Yoon Joo Sang for The Land of Morning Calm
- Noh Sang Hyun for Love in the Big City
- Lee Do Hyun for Exhuma
- Kang Seung Ho for House of the Seasons
- Hong Kyung for Troll Factory
ALSO READ: 61st Baeksang Arts Awards 2025 Full Nominations List: IU up for Best Actress, Byeon Woo Seok earns nod for Lovely Runner role, and more