Kareena Kapoor Khan’s black and white airport look is masterclass in effortless styling with unexpected detail

Whether it be red carpet fashion moments or casual airport looks, Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps basics out of her fashion equation. Yet again, serving an effortless-chic aesthetic, Kapoor created a striking, statement-making look for the airport. Let’s take some styling notes!

The crew actress was spotted at the airport premises donning a two-piece semi-formal ensemble that is sure to turn heads. The actress often opts for shirt-pant attire to slay the airport look game. Keeping up with the co-ords fashion genre, Kareena sported a breezy shirt and pants style that made her stand out from the crowd, quite stylishly.

For her latest look, the Begum of Pataudi embraced a black striped shirt, which was anything but usual. Though appearing to be simple, her shirt boasted several understated details that added to the charm of her fit. The unexpected highlight of her top was the long strings of pearls that emerged from random spots and dangled with every movement.

The button-up top featured a thigh-grazing uneven hemline, elevating the outfit with a quirky edge. It was ruched at the midriff, distorting the parallel stripe patterns of the shirt and making it abstract.

Kareena Kapoor paired her quirky shirt with plain white pants, creating a balance but keeping up with the dual tone of the fit. The relaxed, straight-fit pants were perfect to don for a comfy flight.

The Buckingham Murders actress accessorized her OOTD with large, metallic stud earrings attached with gilded dangles.

Bebo elevated her style with strappy heels in a beige shade, adding a statuesque appeal to her form.

As she often does, Taimur and Jeh’s mom kept her look natural and flawless, boasting a no-makeup look. She flung on square sunglasses for the summer day outing. The actress flaunted a sleek updo, with her hair neatly brushed and tucked into a twisted low bun.

When it comes to airport looks, Bebo serves the best catalogue of co-ords and effortless fits. And with her latest black and white ensemble, she rested her case.

