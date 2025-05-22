I'm The Evil Lord Of An Intergalactic Empire! Episode 8: Liam Creates A Harem—Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘Princess Knight,’ a flashback sees Goaz mutilate Christiana by replacing her eyes with implants in her hands. In the present, Liam captures Treasure Island and follows the dog to a torture chamber. A pirate doctor shows off his victims.

However, Liam soon executes him and commands the victims’ full recovery using Goaz’s stolen wealth. Nias then tricks Liam into buying 5,000 ships. During Yasushi’s final test, Liam invents an energy shield and wins. Alarmed, Yasushi retires, declaring Liam a master. Liam thanks the Guide, who grows disgusted by his optimism.

I'm The Evil Lord Of An Intergalactic Empire! Episode 8 will focus on Liam's next ambition. Having gained "wealth" through Treasure Island and "power" through mastering the Way of the Flash and acquiring Avid, Liam now believes the next step as an "evil lord" is to claim "women."

Encouraged by Amagi and Brian to establish a harem, Liam will become overwhelmed, realizing the scale far exceeds anything from his previous life. As he considers selecting candidates from his domain, he will become conflicted by a personal value that prevents him from accepting certain criteria. His ideals may challenge the harem concept itself despite his original intentions.

I'm The Evil Lord Of An Intergalactic Empire! Episode 8, titled 'Harem Plan,' is set to air in Japan on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 2:00 am JST. Due to time zone differences, some international viewers may be able to stream it on Saturday, May 24.

In Japan, I'm The Evil Lord Of An Intergalactic Empire! Episode 8 will be broadcast on networks such as ABC and TV Asahi and available on streaming services like d Anime Store and ABEMA. Internationally, viewers in select regions—including North America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East—can watch it on Crunchyroll.

