Bhool Chuk Maaf Day 1 Advance Bookings: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi's movie sells 17000 tickets in top chains with 8 hours to go

Bhool Chuk Maaf is finally releasing in cinemas on May 23, 2025. Maddock Films' upcoming movie is headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi as leads. Also starring Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, and Raghubir Yadav, the time loop romantic comedy has already opened its advance bookings window. It has sold 17k tickets in pre-sales for Day 1.

With eight hours to go, Bhool Chuk Maaf has sold 17,000 advance tickets in top national chains—PVR Inox and Cinepolis—in pre-sales for the opening day alone. As per the pre-sales trends, the start of the science fiction rom-com will be on a decent note. The family entertainer is likely to open in the range of Rs 6 crore on Friday.

A lot will also depend on the walk-in bookings and word of mouth on the first day of its release. It is likely to hit the target of 40,000 advance tickets in final pre-sales.

The Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer has received slight support from flat discount offers on ticket applications. BookMyShow is offering a flat discount of Rs 100 per ticket for the first day.

While Rs 6 crore opening is not a great start for Maddock Films, it isn't as bad as one would have imagined. Notably, Dinesh Vijan's production house last backed the all-time blockbuster, Chhaava, which had a double-digit opening (Rs 31 crore). The Rajkummar Rao-led movie has two weeks to perform while competing with several releases like Raid 2, Kapkapiii, Kesari Veer, Mission Impossible 8 and Final Destination 6.

Bhool Chuk Maaf was initially slated to be released in theaters on May 9, 2025. The makers initially skipped its release while announcing its direct OTT premiere for May 16, 2025. The upcoming film was caught in a legal dispute between PVRInox and Maddock Films over its theatrical release. The matter was resolved in the court after both parties agreed to its two-week theatrical window.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.