Box Office: Superman scores the 3rd biggest opening day of 2025 for a Hollywood film in India; Mission Impossible 8 tops

The James Gunn-directed Superman led by David Corenswet has taken a decent start at the box office in India. According to early trends, the DC-produced superhero saga is looking to collect in the range of Rs 7.00 crore to Rs 7.50 crore on Friday. With this, Superman has secured the third-best start for a Hollywood film in India after the Tom Cruise-led Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning and the Scarlett Johansson starrer Jurassic World: Rebirth.

The film is expected to show a good spike in business over the weekend, as the reports are positive and the dormant Superman fans are expected to step out over the weekend to consume the superhero saga on the big screen. Expectedly so, the film is doing well in the premium formats like IMAX and 4DX, and the best business is coming in from the urban markets.

A first day in the north of Rs 8 crore would have put the film in a better spot, putting it neck-to-neck with the last weeks release, Jurassic World: Rebirth. The difference between the two films has come in majorly from the mass belts, which contributed better for the dinosaur saga due to the genre and legacy of the franchise.

From here, Superman will be looking to hit the Rs 35 crore mark over the weekend, but a big surge in collections on Saturday is a must for that to happen. The film has however opened better than F1, Final Destination: Bloodlines and Captain America in India.

Top 6 Hollywood Openers of 2025 in India

Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning: Rs 15.50 crore (Saturday Release)

Jurassic World: Rebirth: Rs 8.25 crore (Excl. 3D Charges)

Superman: Rs 7.25 crore (Expected)

F1: Rs 5.50 crore

Final Destination: Bloodlines: Rs 4.35 crore (Including Previews)

Captain America: Rs 4.25 crore

