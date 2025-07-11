Box Office: Maalik takes a low start; Rajkummar Rao starrer opens at Rs 3.25 crore

The Rajkummar Rao-led Maalik has taken a poor start at the box office in India, as early estimates are indicating first-day collections in the range of Rs 3.00 crore to Rs 3.50 crore. The start is lower than the minimal expectations too, and this is because the multiplex audience, which is the core of Rajkummar Rao’s filmography, has not come on board the film. A gangster drama is generally a genre driven by stars with mass appeal, and Rajkummar films have conventionally done well in the urban markets.

Advertisement

The film has collected Rs 1.80 crore in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – which have contributed 55 percent to the total business. The initial reports are not so encouraging, so it would need a miraculous turn of events for Maalik to record a trend of sorts in the long run. Rajkummar Rao films have generally opened in the range of Rs 3.00 crore to Rs 5.00 crore, and Maalik has rightfully fallen in that zone.

With this start, if the content is good, films could go the Srikanth route to emerge a success with a lifetime of Rs 50 crore, and a not-so-good content could wrap the run around the Rs 30 crore mark. The trajectory over the next two days will give an idea of the audiences on-ground reports from the mass belts. The film has seen a wide release with 8000-plus shows, and this leaves a lot of ground open to gain over the weekend.

Advertisement

Maalik also has competition from Superman and holdover releases like Metro In Dino, Jurassic World, and F1, but they all cater to a different section of the cinema-going audience. From this start, the first weekend of Maalik could fall around the Rs 14 crore mark, which is a low result for an action film with higher costs.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Metro In Dino Week One Box Office: Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan starrer is steady at low levels; Collects Rs 25 crore in 7 days