Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni Chatrath is 9 years younger than him? Know all about their age gap to college romance

Kapil Sharma is one of the most well-known comedians in our industry. He not only entertains us through his comedy shows but has also transitioned into a Bollywood actor, who now has a couple of films to his name. Well, The Great Indian Kapil Show star is married to his college sweetheart, Ginni Chatrath, and they have 2 kids. But do you know they have almost 9 9-year age gap between them?

Advertisement

Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath age difference

Kapil Sharma was born on April 2, 1981, which makes him 44 years old. His wife, Ginni Chatrath, was born on November 18, 1989, which makes her 35 years old. So, the age gap between them is 8 years and 7 months approximately. So technically, the comedian is around 9 years older than his wife.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath’s love story

The popular couple first met in college in Jalandhar, Punjab, at the Hindu College. Kapil was a senior there and a theatre student, and Ginni was one of his students in a college play that he was directing and mentoring. The comedian’s now-wife had developed feelings for him quite early on. In fact, in several interviews, the Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karun star even confessed that she used to bring food for him during their play rehearsals in college.

But Kapil only considered her as a junior, and the thought of a relationship did not cross his mind because of the financial differences. Ginni belonged to a well-off business family, while Kapil was still struggling to make a name in the entertainment world.

Advertisement

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath’s engagement and wedding

In March 2017, Kapil left everyone pleasantly surprised by revealing Ginni to the world. They got engaged secretly in a private ceremony the same year. These two got married on December 12, 2018, in a traditional Punjabi ceremony in Jalandhar.

Ginni and Kapil are now parents of two kids, a daughter and a son. They welcomed their daughter, Anayra Sharma, in December 2019 and son Trishaan Sharma in February 2021.

ALSO READ: Super Dancer Chapter 5 returns with Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur, Marzi Pestonji; here's when and where you can watch