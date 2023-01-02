Alchemy of Souls Pt 2 Ep 7-8 Review: Lee Jae Wook and Go Yoon Jung fall in love, Hwang Min Hyun retreats

Alchemy of Souls Part 2 returned to the viewers' screens with a lot of drama and anticipation. Jang Uk and Go Yoon Jung’s rising feelings and Seo Yul’s suspicious actions pointed towards an unexpected turn of events that awaited in this week’s episodes. At the same time, Jang Uk’s duty towards his friend who was now in danger clouded his mind at the end of the last part. With an impending war about to break, a lot lies at stake from his actions.

The fantasy action romance drama, a marvellous creation of the Hong sisters who have previously worked wonders on popular K-dramas returned with an exciting peek through the story of Daeho and its inhabitants. An imaginary land where mages reside and commoners work for them, it brings forth magic, reincarnation, soul shifters, and more.

The cast of the show’s first part comprised actor Lee Jae Wook who took on the role of Jang Uk, the son of one of the greatest mages ever Jang Gang, however, he is disallowed to practice using his energy due to being the former King’s illegitimate son instead. The King’s Star resides in his astronomical scripture, however, any revelation of this would mean treason. He comes across a girl named Mudeok, played by Jung So Min, in whose body resides the soul of the notorious mage Naksu. Jang Uk decides to make her his master and keeps her safe from the eyes of the world by disguising her as his maid. The other cast members consist of Hwang Min Hyun as Seo Yul, Yoo In Soo as Park Dang Gu, K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL member Arin as Jin Choyeon, Shin Seung Ho as Prince Go Won.

Alchemy of Souls Part 1 ended with the rebirth of Jang Uk with the power of the ice stone and the apparent demise of Mudeok. However, unbeknownst to many, the soul of Naksu has now taken over a new form and materialised with her original face, Jin Buyeon. Actress Go Yoon Jung acts as the female lead in ‘Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow’.

Recap of Alchemy of Souls Part 2 Episode 5-6

Seo Yul has his mind set on killing Naksu and sacrificing himself at the same time. However, in his mission to reunite with his first love, he finds himself wanting to save the life of So-i, the former owner of the blood parasite residing inside his body. Fighting against the Cheonbugwan soldiers and losing all his energy, Seo Yul is on the brink of death when Jang Uk arrives to save the day.

Jang Uk’s fight

Using Naksu’s sword and getting rid of every hurdle in his way, Jang Uk protects his friend Seo Yul. He manages to find out that Jin Mu is the one behind the blood parasite and wows to take revenge as well as get the insect out of his body.

Plan to save Seo Yul

Park Dang Gu, Jin Cho Yeon, Prince Go Won, Jang Uk and Jin Buyeon, all bring their minds together to figure out a way to save their friend. Jin Buyeon feels particularly guilty for not having saved him before. Heo Yuk Ok takes on the detective role, quite unnecessarily if we may add, and learns of Jin Buyeon being Naksu from Seo Yul’s letter. It takes everything in us to not scream at her about her dissuading actions. They work out a deal with Lady Jin who asks for the return of Jin Buyeon in exchange for her help.

Jin Buyeon and Seo Yul’s kiss

Jang Uk and Jin Buyeon head to Jinyowon with Prince Go Won in tow to use the Jin clan’s bird to lure out the blood parasite. With Jin Buyeon being the carrier of Seo Yul’s energy she proceeds to give it back to him. The urgency of the situation leads her to kiss Seo Yul for the transfer. The whole scene is very rushed and we are unsure why it was added. Did the writers wish to give a nod to his love for Naksu? Or to add problems to her relationship with Jang Uk?

Jang Uk and Jin Buyeon’s love confession

With Seo Yul saved, it was time for Jin Buyeon to return to her merciless mother but not before Jang Uk’s momentary confusion. He heads to Jin Buyeon and the two confess their growing feelings, making us want to shout ‘Finally’ at them but also sit back in confusion. Does Jang Uk like Jin Buyeon or the Naksu that resides in her? Only time will tell

Naksu’s return

Jin Buyeon regains her memories from when she had Mudeok’s body and connects the dots to learn that she is in fact Naksu. Her eyes reflect the light of her soul-shifter self that Mudeok once possessed. As she heads into a trap set by Jin Mu in order to prove that her divine powers have returned, Jang Uk is back to save the day. He spots the blue marks and questions them.

Will Jin Buyeon reveal her identity to Jang Uk? We head into finale week with more to wonder.