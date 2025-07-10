Maalik Box Office Preview: Rajkummar Rao starrer run time, screen count, advance booking & opening day

After doing a series of comedy films, Rajkummar Rao is venturing into the action genre with the Pulkit directed Maalik. The film features him as a gangster and is slated to hit the big screen on July 11, 2025. Maalik has been certified A – Adults Only by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours and 32 minutes.

The film is seeing an All-India release by Pen Marudhar, and the distributor is going wide for the Rajkummar Rao starrer, with a release planned on about 1500 screens. The advance bookings for Maalik opened on Wednesday noon, and the response has been lukewarm. As on Thursday at 5.30 PM, Maalik has sold about 4000 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – and is headed for a finish in the range of 10,000 tickets.

Given the advance bookings, Maalik is looking to open in the range of Rs 2.75 crore to Rs 3.25 crore, though the film could push itself to a slightly higher number if the mass belts come on board in spot bookings. Due to the genre, the Rajkummar Rao starrer does have a shot to record better walk-ups and hit the Rs 3.50 crore mark on Friday. If the reports from morning shows are not encouraging, the first day could be lower than the projected range too.

The film is facing competition from Superman, as also holdover films like Metro In Dino, Jurassic World: Rebirth, and F1. However, the genre and target audience is completely different, giving it a shot at getting an audience on board if the audience talk lands in its favour. A low start is likely for Maalik, and it’s about how close it can get to the Rs 4 crore mark on Friday, laying a platform for better performance on Saturday and Sunday.

Unfortunately for Maalik, action films are usually frontloaded and hence, there’s a lot for the film to make up for in the opening weekend, as the fate is now heavily dependent on the word of mouth. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

