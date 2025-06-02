BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s ZEN confirmed as official soundtrack for Summer Game Fest 2025, BLINKs say ‘BGM is on fire’

In a powerful fusion of K-pop and global gaming culture, BLACKPINK’s Jennie has once again made her mark on pop history. Her solo single, ZEN, has been officially chosen as the soundtrack for the Summer Game Fest 2025 trailer.

From Death Stranding 2: On The Beach and Green Games to Possessor(s) and Neverway, this year’s trailer was already bursting with excitement. The trailer, revealed with thunderous anticipation, opens with stunning visuals of digital worlds colliding. But it’s JENNIE’s voice that instantly steals the spotlight. ZEN plays smoothly throughout the trailer, with its simple yet captivating beat and calm vibe adding a strong emotional layer to the gameplay footage.

For JENNIE, this isn’t just another solo track—it’s a defining cultural crossover moment. As a global fashion muse, chart-topping artist, and now a featured voice in the gaming world, she continues to expand her creative empire.

Netizens Reaction:

As soon as the trailer dropped, fans flooded social media with enthusiastic responses. One fan expressed their excitement, saying, “Thanks for choosing ‘ZEN.’” Another BLINK shared, “I can’t express how happy I am to hear my favorite idol’s song playing in the background of my favorite games—Death Stranding and Expedition 33!”

Another comment read, “This is the coolest! ‘ZEN’ in the background made the teasers even more intense.”

One follower added, “Oh, ‘ZEN,’ you will always be famous—both for the art and the charts!” Others remarked, “From being just an intro for an album to this, ‘ZEN’ has truly become a hit.”

One fan perfectly summed it up, saying, “It matches the vibe perfectly; ‘ZEN’ really is that song.”

More About BLACKPINK' Jennie's ZEN

ZEN is the latest solo single by BLACKPINK's Jennie from the album Ruby. The upbeat track released on April 26, 2025, under her label ODD ATELIER. ZEN blends minimalist pop, alternative R&B, and electronic ambience, showcasing a more introspective and artistic side of her sound. Known for its sleek production and haunting vocals, ZEN explores themes of calm amidst chaos, perfectly aligning with its unexpected yet powerful placement in the gaming world.

Now, from the charts to the console screens, ZEN proves that JENNIE isn’t just a pop star—she’s a cultural force.

About Summer Game Fest 2025

First launched in May 2020, Summer Game Fest was created to unite the gaming industry with a global summer celebration. It features new game announcements, world premieres, live demos, and exciting updates across all major platforms.

The 2025 showcase goes live on Friday, June 6, at:

- 2 PM PT

- 5 PM ET

- 9 PM GMT

Hosted by Geoff Keighley live from the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, the event promises major reveals and a look at the future of gaming, with BLACKPINK's Jennie's ZEN setting the mood for what’s next.

