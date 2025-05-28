'Hate all you want': Podcaster defends BLACKPINK's Jennie and IU remarks amid outrage

Podcast host Wootak has publicly addressed the intense backlash he received following a recent episode of Above The Influence. In the episode, disturbing and controversial comments were made about K-pop idols IU and BLACKPINK’s Jennie. The fallout prompted the influencer to issue both a defensive Instagram Story and a follow-up apology post.

Host breaks silence

Following a storm of criticism from K-pop fans online, Wootak took to Instagram to respond. In his Story, he directly addressed those who accused him of spreading defamatory rumors about Jennie. He clarified that he was merely repeating a story he had heard, not presenting it as a fact.

“All you kpop Stan's freaking out rn, get your facts straight. I am not hating or attacking on Jennie simply telling a story I HEARD.” he wrote. “It was not bashing but simply repeating it because the topic was how dark the kpop industry can be and why idols have high suicide rates and how crazy these 'slave' contracts can be”, the host added.

According to him, the now-viral clip circulating online was edited in a way that it removed essential context. It framed him in an unfair light. “Whoever clipped that left out context but honestly hate all you want idc,” he continued. “You can do ten of searching to find the same conspiracies and accusations about the kpop industry. I have nothing against Jennie and brought it up because of how wild it sounds.”

In a separate Instagram post, Wootak labeled his message as an “apology statement.” He admitted that he understood how the content may have been perceived. He reiterated that no defamation was intended and encouraged viewers to watch the full episode before drawing conclusions.

Controversial claims made about IU and Jennie

The controversy began after the release of an Above The Influence podcast episode featuring an influencer named Kira. She made a series of provocative claims about top female idols. During the discussion, Kira alleged that several female K-pop stars had engaged in prostitution with wealthy businessmen.

She referenced IU as an example without any concrete proof. Kira claimed that a night with IU would cost 500,000 USD. These comments were already shocking, but the situation escalated when Wootak chimed in with his own story.

According to Wootak, he once attended a summer camp with someone he described as “the son of the BMW heir.” He claimed that this person allegedly had s*x with Jennie and had video proof. Wootak framed this as something he "heard." However, many viewers were alarmed that such sensitive and harmful speculation was shared publicly without evidence or concern for reputational damage. So far, neither IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment nor Jennie’s label Odd Atelier has made an official statement regarding the matter.

