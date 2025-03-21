Newtopia Ending Explained: Are Jisoo and Park Jung Min able to meet amid zombie apocalypse? Know about Youngjoo-Jaeyoon's fate

Newtopia's eighth and final episode aired on March 21, bringing the mini-series to a thrilling conclusion. In episode 8, BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Park Jung Min's characters fight desperately against zombies, to survive and save those around them. The episode is packed with action and suspense, featuring unexpected twists, including a surprise appearance by a supernatural creature beyond the zombie apocalypse. Read to know if the leads are able to have their long-awaited day of reunion.

Did Kang Young Joo and Lee Jae Yun finally meet each other?

Kang Young Joo (Jisoo) continues to run from the group of armed men who try to kill her, suspecting her being zombie infected. A mysterious Seoul station attendant named Park Eun Chae (Lee Cho Hee) suddenly appears and escorts her to a safe room. There, she finds a telephone and calls her mother, informing of her safety. The woman tells her the safe route out and says that she's going to join her in a while.

Meanwhile, Lee Jae Yun (Park Jung Min) rescues every uninfected person of his team with his wit and escapes in a car with them. He then gets to know about Kang Young Joo's whereabouts from her mother, goes there, and rescues her. What follows is a dramatic reunion between the two. Just when their survival seems uncertain, Lee Jae Yun's team arrives to help them. Now comes the twist—when Kang Young Joo searches for Park Eun Chae, she discovers that she has been dead for at least 10 hours, leaving her identity a mystery.

Did Aaron Park and the other members of Lee Jae Yun's team make it out alive?

Everyone except Squad Leader Kim Yeong Man (Kim Sang Heun) escapes the building safely. As the time approaches for him to succumb to the zombie transformation, he issues a final, emotional order to his teammates: to return home safely. The scene is heart-wrenching, even moving the tough and rebellious Hwang Gyeong Sik (Kim Jung Jin) to tears for the first time.

As the team departs in a car, Hwang Gyeong Sik stays behind, and tearfully ends Kim Yeong Man's life, sparing him the agony of living as a zombie. The team also showcases great bonding by trying their best to keep Aaron Park (Kim Jun Han) from turning into a zombie for as long as they can.