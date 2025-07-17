Jisoo cast in Omniscient Reader: The Prophet due to BLACKPINK fame? Director says 'Needed someone...

BLACKPINK member Jisoo's big-screen debut with Omniscient Reader: The Prophet is less than a week away. Ahead of that, a press interview was held in Jongno, Seoul on July 17. During then, director Kim Byung Woo addressed the criticism around Jisoo's casting in the film, due to her subsequent less acting experience. He agreed that the fan concerns were legit, while at the same time explained her need in the plotline, as reported by Kbizoom.

Director Kim Byung Woo revealed why Jisoo was cast in Omniscient Reader: The Prophet

Jisoo was cast as Lee Ji Hye in Omniscient Reader: The Prophet's, a character who makes a pivotal entrance midway through the film. Director Kim Byung Woo explained the casting choice, saying, "Since the character appears later, we needed someone instantly recognizable— someone who would make audiences go, 'Wait, who's that?'". He acknowledged concerns about Jisoo's acting abilities but defended his decision, saying, "Yes, I'm aware of the concerns. But even that was part of a good casting decision."

According to him, the BLACKPINK member's stardom was necessary to get the character Lee Ji Hye it's due limelight. "Had it not been Jisoo in the role, it could've easily gone unnoticed," he said. Another aspect of the role that generated criticism was the usage of modern firearm like a gun instead of a sword in the movie. Responding to the backlash, Kim Byung Woo stated, "We were aware that fans of the original work might be critical. We did our best to minimize discomfort, but may have missed a few details."

The details he was talking about was that in the original novel, the character Lee Ji Hye was rooted in mysticism and connected to Admiral Yi Sun Sin, which was not included in the film adaptation. "The gun was intended to differentiate her from sword-wielding characters in the film," he mentioned. Thus, despite the polarized views on Jisoo's acting in mind, Kim Byung Woo opted to cast her.

His comments revealed a thoughtful casting strategy, emphasizing her presence and the impact in the film's popularity. Omniscient Reader: The Prophet will hit the South Korean theaters on July 23.

