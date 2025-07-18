BLACKPINK beats BTS’ Dynamite and Take Two with JUMP, becomes FIRST K-pop group with 3 Spotify Global No. 1 hits

BLACKPINK is once again proving their unmatched global power, this time with their digital single JUMP. It’s released on July 11, 2025. The song has skyrocketed to the top of the Spotify Global Chart, creating a sensation across the music world.

Just one day after its release, JUMP claimed the No. 1 spot on Spotify’s global ranking. It joins Pink Venom and Shut Down as the group’s third track to top the chart. BLACKPINK now stands alone as the K-pop group with the most No. 1 hits on the Spotify Global Chart. It’s a feat no other Korean group has accomplished, not even the previously reigning BTS.

BLACKPINK surpasses BTS and joins global female icons

With JUMP adding to their Spotify legacy, BLACKPINK officially overtakes BTS. The boys previously led with two No. 1 songs: Dynamite and Take Two. BLACKPINK’s total now stands at three. This solidifies their position as the most-streamed K-pop group in Spotify’s history.

Their global recognition doesn’t stop there. BLACKPINK’s trio of No. 1 hits has also earned them a spot among the top female artists with the most chart-topping songs on the platform. They now share the fourth position with international pop powerhouses Rihanna, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sabrina Carpenter. Only three artists stand ahead: Billie Eilish with 6 No. 1s, Ariana Grande with 8, and Taylor Swift leading with 12.

BLACKPINK’s JUMP becomes second-longest K-pop No. 1 on Spotify

As of July 17, JUMP has now held the top spot on the Spotify Global Chart for five consecutive days, racking up over 6.579 million daily streams. This makes it the second-longest-running No. 1 single by a K-pop group. It surpassed their own Pink Venom, which stayed at No. 1 for three days. The only song ahead is Shut Down, which stayed on top for six days. And that, too, is a BLACKPINK song.

The group's dominance on the chart doesn't just set K-pop records; it’s also a first in Spotify history. BLACKPINK is now the only group ever, in any genre, to have three different songs hold the No. 1 position for multiple days each.

Top 5 K-pop groups on Spotify Global Chart

Here’s a look at the longest-running No. 1 songs by K-pop groups on the Spotify Global Chart:

BLACKPINK – Shut Down: 6 Days BLACKPINK – JUMP: 5 Days BLACKPINK – Pink Venom: 3 Days HUNTR/X – Golden: 2 Days BTS – Dynamite: 1 Day BTS – Take Two: 1 Day

With three entries in the top five, and all occupying the top three slots, BLACKPINK has effectively built a stronghold on global streaming charts.

