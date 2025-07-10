All 8 ATEEZ members renew contracts with KQ Entertainment for 7 more years

The members of the 4th generation K-pop boy band ATEEZ renewed their contract with their agency, KQ Entertainment for another 7 years. The information was shared by the label on July 10, as reported by K-media outlet Yonhap News. Their group's leader Hoongjoong had hinted at the development last month, and now it is officially confirmed.

Why did ATEEZ members renew their contact with KQ Entertainment for a second term?

After 7 years of creative collaboration with KQ Entertainment, the ATEEZ members have bestowed their trust in the agency once again. Seonghwa, Hongjoong, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho have renewed their contracts with the agency for the first time, for another 7-year term. The decision was based on mutual trust between the label and the artists.

KQ Entertainment stated, "We are happy to continue our relationship based on the trust we have built over the past 7 years." The company promised to provide comprehensive support to help each of the eight members showcase their distinct talents and reach a wider audience. "We will not spare our full support so that each member can fully demonstrate their limitless potential and advance to a bigger and wider stage," they mentioned.

ATEEZ's latest projects and achievements

ATEEZ's latest musical offering is their 12th mini album Golden Hour: Part. 3, which was released on June 13, 2025. It is the third installment of ATEEZ's Golden Hour series, delving into the complexities of youth, including emotional vulnerability, the desire for freedom, and the bittersweet moments of growing up.

Its lead track, Lemon Drop, is a refreshing R&B hip-hop song, offering a blend of ATEEZ's signature powerful sound with addictive choreography and vibrant visuals. The track received great traction worldwide, fetching them their Billboard Hot 100 debut at No. 69. The music video exceeded 24 million views within just 10 days of its release.

The rest of the tracks of the EP include– Masterpiece, Now this house ain't a home, Castle, and Bridge: The Edge of Reality. Their previous notable achievements include topping Billboard's main album chart and Billboard 200, with their second full-length album in 2023 and with their 11th mini-album in 2024, respectively.

