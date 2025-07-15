BLACKPINK’s JUMP overtakes Sabrina Carpenter’s Manchild, becomes biggest 2025 Spotify debut for female artist and K-pop act

BLACKPINK is back and bigger than ever. Their latest digital single, JUMP, has taken the global music scene by storm. The track has made an explosive debut on Spotify. It shattered multiple records and set new standards for K-pop and female artists alike.

BLACKPINK’s JUMP sets 2025 Spotify record for female artist and K-pop group debut

Advertisement

Upon its release, JUMP instantly drew massive attention from fans across the globe. Within the first 24 hours, the song racked up over 9.3 million total streams. This makes it the largest debut for any female artist on Spotify in 2025.

Of those, 7.028 million streams were officially credited. The track landed at No. 2 on Spotify’s Global Daily Chart, right behind Justin Bieber’s DAISIES, which debuted with 8.34 million. While it narrowly missed the top spot overall, JUMP emerged as the highest-ranking debut by a girl group and K-pop act this year. It effortlessly surpassed all prior benchmarks.

BLACKPINK’s JUMP shatters K-pop girl group debut records

Before BLACKPINK’s return, the 2025 record for the biggest debut by a K-pop girl group belonged to aespa. Their single Dirty Work opened with 2.39 million streams. JUMP didn’t just beat that figure, it nearly quadrupled it.

In addition, when compared to other top-performing female-led K-pop tracks of the year, the contrast becomes even more stark. TWICE’s THIS IS FOR, another highly anticipated comeback, earned 2.25 million debut streams. Against that backdrop, BLACKPINK’s numbers demonstrate the unmatched reach and global pull the group continues to command.

Advertisement

BLACKPINK surpasses Sabrina Carpenter’s Manchild

The impact of JUMP goes beyond K-pop. Its overall streaming performance has placed BLACKPINK at the top of all female artists on Spotify in 2025. The track overtakes Sabrina Carpenter’s Manchild, which previously held the lead with 8.7 million first-day streams.

Rather than fueling competition, fans of both artists celebrated the moment as a win for women in music. BLACKPINK and Sabrina Carpenter are known for their mutual admiration. Fans took to social media to applaud their parallel success stories.

Spotify Artist Chart surge

Beyond individual song streams, the release of JUMP also propelled BLACKPINK back into the spotlight on Spotify’s artist rankings. The group saw a dramatic leap of 128 spots on the Spotify Global Daily Top Artists chart, rising to No. 41 in just one day.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK becomes July’s No 1 girl group with JUMP release, IVE and TWICE follow close behind: Check top 10