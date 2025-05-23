Final Destination Bloodlines Box Office Day 9 India Trends: Sixth installment of classic horror franchise mirrors yesterday's hold

Final Destination: Bloodlines, the latest installment in the long-running supernatural horror franchise, is holding better than expected in India. On its ninth day today, the film is expected to collect approximately Rs 2.4 million — a strong showing for a niche horror title facing partial competition from Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning.

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, Final Destination 6, for those who may not know, resurrects the franchise after a 14-year hiatus. Written by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, the story centers around a college student, played by Kaitlyn Santa Juana, who inherits terrifying visions from her dying grandmother — visions that trace back to a premonition that prevented a deadly disaster in 1968. As death returns to finish what was avoided, the film builds on the franchise’s core theme of gruesome accidents, with a chilling twist rooted in family legacy.

The ensemble cast includes Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and returning favorite Tony Todd, in his last screen appearance.

The film’s journey to the big screen has been as dramatic as its storyline. Initially slated for a streaming release on HBO Max, Bloodlines was later upgraded to a full theatrical rollout by Warner Bros. Pictures. Production, which began in Vancouver in March 2024, faced challenges due to the previous year's SAG-AFTRA strike but wrapped successfully by May that year.

Bloodlines was released in the US on May 16 to a scary reception and has since grossed over USD 121.2 million worldwide. In India, the horror genre entry has managed to carve out a respectable space for itself despite Mission: Impossible 8 occupying a considerable share of screens and audience attention. Undeterred by the clash, Bloodlines continues to hold steady with consistent collections and strong word of mouth.

As it heads into its second weekend, the film is likely to cross key benchmarks in India, proving that a well-crafted horror flick with brand recognition and engaging storytelling can perform admirably, even in as complex a theatrical landscape as India. With its atmospheric direction, chilling death sequences, and a fresh narrative, Final Destination: Bloodlines is shaping up to be a dark horse hit in the region.

