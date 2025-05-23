BTS’ MIC Drop remix hits 1.5 billion views, becomes 4th MV to reach milestone after Dynamite, Boy With Luv and DNA

There’s no such thing as a “comeback” for BTS—because, let’s be honest, they never really left. Even during their mandatory military service, the buzz around BTS never faded. Credit goes to their ever-loyal fandom, ARMY, who kept the fire burning by pushing their music, making sure their tracks stayed relevant, trending, and talked about year after year.

Whether it was solo album drops or surprise features, ARMY was always there, turning every release into a global event. And now, yet another milestone has been unlocked—this time for one of BTS’ most electrifying tracks: MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix). As of May 23 (Friday) at 5:07 PM KST, the music video has officially surpassed 1.5 billion views on YouTube!

This makes MIC Drop the fourth BTS music video to join the 1.5 billion club. It follows the pop juggernaut Dynamite, which is already nearing 2 billion views, Boy With Luv at 1.8 billion and climbing, and DNA with 1.6 billion and counting.

MIC Drop stands out for its explosive energy, delivering a fierce blend of rap, dynamic visuals, and just the right touch of remix magic. It’s one of those tracks that perfectly showcases BTS’ hip-hop roots, wrapped in a high-voltage package.

For anyone unfamiliar with the remix, here’s a quick rewind: Released on November 24, 2017, the Steve Aoki remix took the original track from BTS’ Love Yourself: Her mini-album and transformed it into a full-blown electro-trap anthem. Aoki’s signature EDM synths and trap beats gave it a whole new identity—less hip-hop, more electronic rage—and the music video, featuring both BTS and Aoki himself, was the cherry on top.

It took MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) just seven years, five months, and 28 days to hit this incredible milestone. And with the passion of ARMY, who’s to say what record it’ll break next?

Congratulations, BTS! Here's to many more billions.

