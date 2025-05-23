Did you know BTS missed Qatar concert opportunity due to Jungkook's military service? ARMY says, 'Invite again'

BTS has been away for nearly three years due to mandatory military service, starting with Jin in 2022. As of 2025, their return is just weeks away, with Jin and J-Hope already discharged. Despite their hiatus, BTS stayed in the spotlight. On May 23, BTS ARMY was hit with a wave of disappointment this week after news surfaced that a potential BTS concert in Qatar was called off due to Jungkook's ongoing military service.

The revelation came from Qatar Tourism Authority Chairman Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, who shared during the 5th Qatar Economic Forum that the country had plans to invite BTS for a major performance.

Unfortunately, those plans never came to life because Jungkook, the group's main vocalist, was already enlisted in mandatory military service. "We tried to invite BTS last year as well, but it didn't happen because the main vocalist was serving in the military," Saad bin Ali Al Kharji commented. The comment quickly spread across social media, sparking frustration among fans.

Many called it another lost opportunity, especially since it marks the second major global stage Jungkook had to pass up. Fans recalled how he also turned down an invitation to perform alongside Usher at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, once again due to his service commitments.

Had things been different, this would’ve been Jungkook’s second performance in Qatar. Back in November 2022, he stole the global spotlight by performing Dreamers at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony.

The announcement triggered a wave of emotional posts online, with fans expressing heartbreak over missed international moments that could have showcased BTS' global influence yet again. Some shared edited concert posters as “what could have been,” while others wrote letters of support, promising to wait patiently for their return. Another shares, 'Invite them again.'

ARMYs expressed regret and bittersweet pride. While some mourned the missed moments, others supported the group's decision to enlist together, believing it would lead to a quicker and more powerful comeback.

Thankfully, that comeback isn’t far away.

- RM and V will be discharged on June 10, 2025

- Jungkook and Jimin follow on June 11

- SUGA wraps up his service on June 21

With just weeks left, the countdown to BTS’ full return has officially begun—and ARMY is more ready than ever.

