Is BTS' Jimin flying out of country for solo plans ahead of June reunion? TXT fans allegedly spot singer before military discharge

ARMYs, buckle up because the internet exploded on May 23—and no, not with a scandal, but with serious Jimin energy. Social media suddenly buzzed with a video that had fans going full-on detective mode. Is that actually BTS’s Jimin, or just some doppelgänger?

Here’s the tea: The clip, first shared by none other than some sharp-eyed TXT fans, allegedly shows a figure who looks a lot like BTS' Jimin at a South Korean airport. This mysterious guy’s outfit? Super low-key — think black zip-up sweatshirt, blue denim, a hat pulled low, and a black mask making him unrecognizable.

Advertisement

Now, remember, BTS' Jimin is still serving his mandatory military service. So why would he be spotted at the airport? That’s exactly what’s got ARMYs buzzing. Some are even wondering if the BTS member is flying abroad for a solo project ahead of the June military reunion of the septet. Or is it just a misconception?

The internet is split, of course. Some fans swore by the walk and vibe in the vid — “Look at the walk!!! I AM FAINTING EARLY MORNING!!” one fan exclaimed.

Others were more cautious, saying stuff like, “I’m pretty sure it’s a private schedule — no bodyguards, no media. Maybe we shouldn’t spread this?” The mystery remains thick, and the ARMY detective squad is on the case.

BTS' Jimin and Jungkook are both slated to finish their service on June 11, with RM and V coming back just a day earlier, and finally, Suga wrapping up on June 21. So yeah, the reunion hype is real and right around the corner.

Advertisement

Until then, fans are left with theories and hoping Jimin’s airport cameo means something exciting is on the horizon. Solo comeback? Secret project? Whatever it is, the anticipation is next level. Stay tuned, ARMY. The countdown is on.

ALSO READ: 'D-30' and 'D-20' trend as BTS ARMY gears up for group reunion, Jimin-Jungkook's military discharge, know what they mean