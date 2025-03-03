Oscars 2025: From Michelle Trachtenberg To Shannen Doherty; See Stars That Were Not Included In Event’s In Memoriam

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The Academy Awards has a tradition of giving tributes to entertainers who have passed away in order to honor the legacy that they left behind via its In Memoriam segment. This year, the same happened, but a few individuals were omitted from the list.

The entertainers whose names did not make it to the In Memoriam tribute include Michelle Trachtenberg, who most recently died on February 26, 2025. Other celebrities, including Shannen Doherty, Olivia Hussey, Tony Roberts, Linda Lavin, Martin Mull, Alain Delon, Chance Perdomo, Tony Todd, Bernard Hill, and documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, were also not included in the Academy Awards' In Memoriam segment.

David Lynch, James Earl Jones, Donald Sutherland, Maggie Smith, Gena Rowlands, Jeff Baena, Gene Hackman, and many others were included in the tribute.

According to Variety, Morgan Freeman remembered Gene Hackman, who was reportedly found dead along with his spouse, Betsy Arakawa. Freeman and Hackman work alongside one another in Under Suspicion and Unforgiven.

As per the publication’s report, The Bucket List star shared, “This week, our community lost a giant. And I lost a dear friend, Gene Hackman.” Morgan added that he had the “pleasure” of collaborating with Hackman on the two above-mentioned projects.

The veteran star continued, “Like everyone who ever shared a scene with him, I learned he was a generous performer and a man whose gifts elevated everyone’s work.”

Freeman also said, “Gene always said, ‘I don’t think about legacy. I just hope people remember me as someone who tried to do good work,'” adding, “I think I speak for us all when I say, ‘Gene, you will be remembered for that, and so much more.’ Rest in peace, my friend.”

When it comes to people who were omitted, it appears that this occurs every year, understandably because The Academy seemingly cannot give unlimited time slots to list the names and pictures. A long list about the same is usually posted on its website, per Variety.