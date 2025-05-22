Cannes Film Festival 2025: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks regal in her second look wearing Gaurav Gupta velvet gown and shawl

The ultimate showstopper of Cannes, time and again, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is here to slay her second day at the biggest film festival. After proudly flaunting the Indian tradition on the global stage, the actress now embraced the western drama in Gaurav Gupta’s signature creation with the surprising shawl twist, and we can’t wait to take you through the details. So, let’s dive into it!

Advertisement

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet for "La Venue De L'avenir" wearing the gorgeous Gaurav Gupta’s "Heiress of Clam" black velvet gown, giving off a classy and elegant vibe. For the glittering effect, it was beautifully embellished with the silver detailing, adding the right amount of dazzling effect without overwhelming things. The full-length gown had a body-hugging silhouette, cinching her body from top to bottom, confidently speaking about the actress’s classy choice.

Adding the statement layer to the gown, the former Miss World decided to style it with a handwoven banarasi brocade champagne shawl like cape over her shoulder, cascading down into a long train, commanding attention with every step. The designer revealed that shawl-like cape was inscribed with Sanskrit shloka from Bhagavad Gita || कर्मण्येवाधिकारस्ते मा फलेषु कदाचन। मा कर्मफलहेतुर्भूर्मा ते सङ्गोऽस्त्वकर्मणि ||

(You have a right to perform your actions, but not to the fruits of those actions. Let not the fruits of action be your motive, nor let your attachment be to inaction.)

Advertisement

Screaming drama, the style icon caught attention with her statement accessories, perfectly complementing the outfit. She wore elegant silver dangling earrings and completed off with statement rings, giving the perfect red-carpet finishing touch.

Her hair beautifully framed her face, as she styled it in loose waves and neatly settled it in the side partition, with one side at the front and the other at the back.

She went bold with her makeup. Her already flawless skin was elevated with the radiant right shade base, the winged eyeliner added a sultry touch, and soft, shimmery eyeshadow and blush glow for an alluring effect. She completed her makeup with the bright red lipstick, her all-time favorite for an impactful appearance.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s second look for the 78th Cannes Film Festival was indeed breathtaking. Everything from her choice of velvet gown with dramatic shawl, long train, and bold makeup screamed nothing but ‘All Eyes On Me’ vibe, and we’re definitely doing that. Stay with us for more jaw-dropping looks!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival Opinion: Why OG queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s sindoor look is ICONIC