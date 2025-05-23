Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s customized welcome gift for King co-star Saurabh Shukla goes viral

Explore All Korean Categories

BTS’ MIC Drop remix hits 1.5 billion views, becomes 4th MV to reach milestone after Dynamite, Boy With Luv and DNA

Did you know BTS missed Qatar concert opportunity due to Jungkook's military service? ARMY says, 'Invite again'

Miss Undercover Boss: Go Kyung Pyo in talks to play Park Shin Hye’s boss in office comedy, know plot and character details

WINNER’s Song Mino's military case sent to prosecution over public service duty negligence, trial to follow

Is BTS' Jimin flying out of country for solo plans ahead of June reunion? TXT fans allegedly spot singer before military discharge

Resident Playbook: Who is Kim Sa Bi's HI-BOYZ bias Topkey oppa? Mystery solved as TXT and Kang You Seok light up MCountdown

Did Kim Sae Ron borrow 100 million KRW from 3 celebrity friends post DUI case? New claims surface amid Kim Soo Hyun scandal

BTS’ V showcases musical prowess during military service as Slow Dancing hits 500 million streams on Spotify

The Manipulated First Look OUT: D.O. plays ruthless tactics to put Ji Chang Wook behind bars in action thriller, PICS