Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s customized welcome gift for King co-star Saurabh Shukla goes viral
Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan began shooting for King alongside Saurabh Shukla, who took to Instagram to share the sweet surprise they had in store for him.
The highly awaited movie King has officially begun filming, generating significant excitement on social media since its announcement. Recently, actor Saurabh Shukla shared some thrilling news, revealing that he was welcomed to Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming project with a personalized gift hamper.
Shah Rukh Khan's heartfelt gift for Saurabh Shukla
Taking to Instagram, Saurabh Shukla shared the picture of a hamper featuring a white mug with King written on it. Dropping the glimpse, he wrote, "With @iamsrk after years & the little princess for the first time. #Actinglife."
For those unfamiliar, Saurabh Shukla and Shah Rukh Khan have appeared together in three films: Badshah, Hey Ram, and Mohabbatein. Recent reports also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Saurabh Shukla came together to shoot a significant scene on Wednesday, May 21.
A report by Mid-Day stated that the shooting began at 9 am and lasted for 12 hours. It also mentioned that Suhana remained focused throughout and managed to perform with impressive composure, especially while acting alongside two experienced actors. The film King had undergone thorough preparation, with every aspect meticulously worked on during the workshop phase.
King is reported to be the Hindi remake of the 1994 French classic Léon: The Professional, featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the role of a formidable and highly skilled assassin like never before. His daughter, Suhana Khan, is set to make her full-length theatrical debut playing his young protégé. Sources reveal that she has undergone rigorous physical training to gear up for this action-packed role.
The film features an impressive star-studded cast, with Rani Mukerji portraying Suhana’s mother and serving as the emotional heart of the story, reuniting on screen with Shah Rukh Khan. Additionally, Deepika Padukone is said to make a special extended cameo appearance.
Abhishek Bachchan takes on his first major negative role as the main villain, while Anil Kapoor will play SRK’s boss. Other well-known actors, including Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, and Abhay Verma, also join the high-octane thriller. Latest reports also suggest that the fast paced actioner will hit theaters on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti 2026.
