Bhool Chuk Maaf Opening Day Box Office Expectations: Rajkummar Rao starrer time-loop comedy set to open at Rs 5 crore

After a long OTT-theatrical fiasco, the Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf is finally hitting the screens this weekend. The time-loop comedy-drama, directed by Karan Sharma, is expected to get off to a good start, thanks to the encouraging advance booking.

Bhool Chuk Maaf to open at Rs 5 crore in India

Bankrolled by Maddock Films, Bhool Chuk Maaf is likely to take an opening of Rs 5 crore on Day 1. This will be a good start for the Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer. The movie has sold around 27,000 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis- for the opening day.

If the movie witnesses a good traction in spot booking, it will open on the expected lines. One must note that there is a Buy-One-Get-One offer, too, valid for the opening day only. Let's see how beneficial it can be for the movie.

Also starring Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, and Raghubir Yadav, the time loop romantic comedy movie has two weeks to perform while competing with several releases like Raid 2, Kapkapiii, Kesari Veer, Mission Impossible 8, and Final Destination 6.

For the unversed, Bhool Chuk Maaf will likely stream on OTT just after two weeks of its theatrical release. The movie was initially slated to release on May 9. However, the makers backed out a day before its release and announced it to have a direct-to-OTT release on May 16.

Further, it was caught in a legal dispute between PVRInox and Maddock Films over its release. The matter was resolved in the court after both parties agreed to its two-week theatrical window.

Bhool Chuk Maaf in cinemas

Bhool Chuk Maaf will be available in cinemas nearby from May 23rd onwards. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

