Deepika Padukone wears Rs 1,08,856 jersey dress with watch costing BOMB at Mumbai airport

Deepika Padukone, the reigning force of Bollywood, has a unique fashion sense that sets her apart from the trend-following crowd. Her casual looks are often minimal, subtle, and scream quiet luxury. Following suit, the actress sported a sweater dress for her recent airport look and channeled the ultimate cool-girl energy. Let’s dissect her sway!

Papped on a fine Friday morning, Deepika Padukone mesmerized everyone with her signature smile and flaunted a casual-chic look. She wore a cotton jersey sweater dress from the brand ALAÏA, worth around Rs 1,08,856.

The full-length dress was perfect to don for a relaxing flight. This monochromatic, gray fit featured a straight-line silhouette and side pockets, making it comfy and cool. The short kimono sleeves added an edgy and voguish touch to her style. The dress also featured side slits, making it a perfect choice to serve an understated yet striking look.

The Kalki 2898 AD actress paired her dress with navy blue baggy jeans, folded at the ankles.

Watch price worth Rs 40,40,000

Her accessories for this fit were particularly noteworthy, as they included a few extravagantly expensive high-end pieces. The diva flaunted a Santos De Cartier watch from the brand Cartier, a celebrity-favorite luxury watch brand. The yellow-gold finish of the watch exuded an old-money aesthetic. This expensive timepiece came with a hefty price tag of Rs 40,40,000.

Another luxury piece of DP’s airport look was her Louis Vuitton sunglasses. The black sunglasses came with the brand’s monogram and its signature element fixated on the frame. The classic LV sunnies were worth Rs 48,500.

She also wore small golden hoops that matched her sunglasses’ and watch’s golden accents.

The Gehraiyaan actress rounded up her sports-chic look with white shoes, keeping it cool and casual for the flight.

Boasting her signature clean-girl aesthetic, Deepika flaunted minimal makeup and a sleek updo with her hair center-parted and tucked into a twisted low bun.

Overall, Deepika Padukone’s airport look was a soulful blend of laid-back style combined with lavish elements, creating an elevated minimalism style.

