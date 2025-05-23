Lazarus Episode 8: Chris Gets Kidnapped—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Almost Blue,’ the Lazarus team identifies four submerged island locations once owned by Skinner—near Manila Bay, the Maldives, the Sakishima Islands, and Tuvalu. Each location had residents with a rare condition that made them immune to pain.

Skinner had bought the islands and funded the residents’ relocation. While the team investigates separately, Eleina discovers Hersch previously worked under Skinner at the Hague Institute. Meanwhile, Hersch meets with Abel, who hints that Skinner wants to be discovered. In Fiji, Chris is recognized by a woman calling her “Alexandra.”

Advertisement

Lazarus Episode 8 will see Chris go missing, believed to be held captive at an abandoned Arctic oil rig. Defying Hersch’s objections, the Lazarus team will initiate a rescue operation. Chris, meanwhile, will be revealed to have been kidnapped by Russian special forces.

Their commander, Inga, will share a personal history with her. With assistance from Eleina, who operates from a Norwegian observatory, the team will infiltrate the oil facility. However, they will soon face overwhelming resistance from Russian agents, placing them in a dire and dangerous confrontation.

Lazarus Episode 8, titled ‘Unforgettable Fire,’ is set to premiere on May 26, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. Despite time zone differences, viewers in most regions will be able to access the episode on the same date.

In Japan, it will air on networks including Tokyo TV, Osaka TV, TV Aichi, Hokkaido TV, TV Setouchi, and TV Kyushu Broadcasting. These channels will follow the scheduled release time, while Animax will begin airing Lazarus Episode 8 later in May at 10:00 pm JST. Internationally, fans can stream the episode on platforms like Toonami and Adult Swim.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the Lazarus anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Lazarus Episode 7: Eleina Discovers Hersch’s Secret; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More