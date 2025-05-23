EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR’s War 2 sparks interest in Telugu distribution; Gets Rs 100 crore offer

The Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. led War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is among the most awaited films of Indian Cinema in 2025. Also starring Kiara Advani as the female lead, War 2 is slated to release on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. The teaser dropped a couple of days back and has sparked a lot of interest in the Telugu exhibition and distribution community.

According to reliable trade sources, YRF has got Non-Refundable Advance (NRA) aka. MG offers from distributors like Mythri Movie Makers, Sri Venkateshwara Creations, Sithara Entertainment, and Asian Cinema, among other independent buyers. “The bids for War 2 is in the range of Rs 90 crore to Rs 110 crore, making it a film in demand.

YRF is currently evaluating multiple aggressive Non-Refundable Advance (NRA) bids, and leading from the front at the moment is Asian Cinemas, who has made a staggering offer of Rs 100 crore for Telugu states for the Hindi and Telugu dubbed version,” revealed a source.

The source further added that Sithara Entertainment is not far off, with a bid in the range of Rs 80 crore. These bids are the highest of all time for a dubbed film in Telugu, surpassing the all-time record of KGF 2, which earned a share of Rs 80 crore in Telugu states. “The demand for War 2 isn’t just restricted to Telugu states, as industry heavy weights like KVN Productions and Hombale Films are expressing strong interest to release the film in Karnataka. The film is tremendous buzz across the south market owing to the presence of Jr. NTR, aided with popularity of Hrithik Roshan. The combination has sparked interest, higher than ever before,” the source added.

War 2 is among the first ‘Pan India’ releases from Hindi Cinema, as YRF has brought together two superstars – Hrithik Roshan and NTR – together for the film and the early response is very encouraging from the trade. If the deal is locked, YRF will take a break from its traditional self-distribution model and outsource a local company with right experience to release the film in Southern belts

The distributor's confidence in South for War 2 is also a result of “HIT Business” of Devara, which was totally riding on Jr. NTR’s shoulder, as the stakeholders in Telugu are bullish on his loyal fanbase to embrace his Hindi debut with open arms. The Hrithik Roshan factor has just elated their trust further, as he also has a growing popularity since the release of Krrish (2006) and Dhoom 2 (2006) and back in the day, War (2019) had also done well in the Southern belt.

The power-house collaboration between the two is expected to bring in big numbers, as the one of its kind collaborations is enough to spike excitement. Meanwhile, YRF will continue with its self-release model for the Hindi version in rest of India, as also the international markets.

