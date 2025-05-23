Kapkapiii Day 1 Box Office Trends: Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade’s horror-comedy set to take a low start

Kapkapiii, starring Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, has hit the cinemas today. The comedy drama helmed by Sangeeth Sivan has been released along with a Buy-One-Get-One offer, but the movie is struggling on its opening day.

Kapkapiii to open on a low note, eyes Rs 25 lakh plus on Day 1

Backed by Bravo Entertainment, Kapkapiii began its box office journey on a low note. The movie registered an average occupancy in the morning and matinee shows. If the evening and night shows gain traction, the movie will score around Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh on its opening day at the Indian box office.

The movie is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam movie, Romancham. Besides the two above-mentioned actors who delivered laughs in the Golmaal franchise, the film also stars Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Rathee, Jay Thakkar, and Abhishek Kumar in key roles. The fate of Kapkapiii relies heavily on its word-of-mouth.

Though the film might not succeed in its theatrical run, it will find an audience on the OTT platform if it gets appreciation from the critics and the audience.

The Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade starrer is clashing with Kesari Veer and Bhool Chuk Maaf. In addition, the comedy drama is playing in a limited screen count. Let’s see whether it can manage to grow over the weekend.

Kapkapiii in cinemas now

Kapkapiii is available in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself. Are you going to watch this movie? Tell us in the comment section.

