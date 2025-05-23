Forget Paatal Lok and Farzi, Karan Johar’s The Traitors teases ultimate game of deceit and it’s about to get ruthless

Forget all the betrayal you’ve seen in Mirzapur, Paatal Lok, and Farzi, because The Traitors is here. Director and producer Karan Johar is ready to take the helm as host of the Indian adaptation of the globally acclaimed thriller reality series The Traitors. The show is set to premiere on Prime Video on June 12, with new episodes dropping every Thursday at 8 PM.

Advertisement

Karan Johar took to Instagram to share a teaser video of the new reality show, teasing that betrayal is everywhere and trust is rare. The filmmaker also hinted that Rebel Kid, aka Apoorva Makhija, might be part of the show, leaving fans unable to contain their excitement.

See video here:

The Traitors has quickly become one of the most rapidly expanding reality TV formats globally, with more than 35 versions produced across over 30 nations.

The Indian edition will be fronted by the ever-stylish Karan Johar, who adds his trademark flair to the show. The debut season promises to bring together a dynamic mix of well-known personalities from diverse backgrounds.

The teaser gives a thrilling sneak peek at the celebrity participants and teases the suspenseful drama and unpredictable twists that lie ahead. A

dapted from IDTV’s renowned international format, the Indian version will showcase 20 celebrities facing off in what Prime Video describes as “a gripping battle of trust and deception.”

Advertisement

Co-produced by BBC Studios India Productions and All3Media International, the series signals Prime Video India’s entry into the arena of major reality TV ventures.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, popular comedian Harsh Gujral is set to join the cast of The Traitors. Joining him will be Jannat Zubair, noted casting director Mukesh Chhabra is also said to be involved in the project. Pinkvilla further reveals that actor and model Sahil Salathia will participate, alongside veteran Bollywood villain Ashish Vidyarthi.

Celebrated rapper and singer Raftaar, as well as fashion commentator Sufi, are also expected to appear as contestants. The show’s lineup reportedly includes other well-known names such as Jasmine Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Raj Kundra, Uorfi Javed, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Anshula Kapoor.

Did you like the teaser of Karan Johar's The Traitors? Karan Johar recently revealed the release date of The Traitors. Are you excited for the new show? Go vote now! Absolutely, can’t wait! Not really my type of show

ALSO READ: Fans, don’t lose hope yet: Paresh Rawal may still return for Akshay Kumar’s Hera Pheri 3, here’s what we know