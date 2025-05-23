Not Shah Rukh Khan or Aamir Khan, THIS Punjabi bahurani is smartest with money in Bollywood, find out

When it comes to money management in Bollywood, it's Katrina Kaif who truly stands out, not Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, or even Aamir Khan. Surprised? That’s right! The ever-smart Punjabi bahurani has proven she’s got sharp financial instincts, and this revelation might just catch fans off guard.

Advertisement

In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Bimal Parekh, who has long served as Aamir Khan’s chartered accountant, offered insights into the financial habits of Bollywood celebrities. He pointed out that despite being among the industry's top stars, both Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor tend to be quite relaxed about handling their finances. Parekh noted that the two actors don’t have a strong grasp of money matters.

Katrina Kaif is the sharpest when it comes to finances

“Katrina Kaif is the sharpest. She takes an interest. Aamir and Ranbir are not that bothered! Then Ritesh Sidhwani and Krishna DK (of Raj-DK director duo) are sharp as well, they understand money," he shared

Bimal Parekh, who not only manages Ranbir Kapoor’s finances but also co-owns his football team, revealed that it was the late Rishi Kapoor who had the final say regarding the team’s ownership. According to Bimal, Rishi was open to the partnership but insisted that a family member be actively involved in overseeing the team’s operations.

Advertisement

Bimal also revealed that he was the first to introduce the full backend payment model in Aamir Khan’s case. He explained that under this arrangement, Aamir would not take an upfront fee but instead opt for profit-sharing. According to Bimal, this model allowed the studio Viacom18 to profit from Laal Singh Chaddha, even though Aamir earned a relatively small amount.

In contrast, Aamir earned well from Dangal. Bimal mentioned that this approach was introduced at a time when most actors preferred charging upfront fees.

He also recalled Aamir once telling him that he deliberately charged lower fees to ensure his producers wouldn’t suffer losses. Surprised by this, Bimal had suggested that a more effective approach would be to skip the fee altogether and rely solely on backend profits.

ALSO READ: Why Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath is making headlines? Here’s what we know about Rs 3 lakh non-payment claim