BTS’ V showcases musical prowess during military service as Slow Dancing hits 500 million streams on Spotify

It’s that special time again—Purple Month, which means BTS FESTA is around the corner. And this year, it’s extra special because the long-awaited BTS reunion is finally happening. After almost three years of hiatus, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will come together again this June. The joy in the air is real!

Advertisement

Meanwhile, ahead of the big comeback, BTS’ V (Taehyung) has added another remarkable achievement to his growing list amid his military service.

On May 23, news broke that Slow Dancing, the lead track from his debut solo album Layover, has surpassed 500 million streams on Spotify. This makes it his third solo song to reach this milestone, after Love Me Again. and FRI(END)S.

Even though V is currently serving his mandatory military service, his music continues to speak for him. His popularity hasn’t faded—thanks to the love and loyalty of ARMYs around the world, who continue to celebrate him.

That’s not the only recent highlight. On May 14, V received major international recognition at the Top 50 Music Awards 2025 in Spain. He won in three categories: Best K-pop Artist, Best Song for FRI(END)S, and Best Fanbase. Earlier, on May 8, V also received a Spotify plaque for crossing 1 billion streams on Love Me Again.

Advertisement

These achievements remind us that V’s talent is timeless. Even in his absence, his presence is still felt. His music, his artistry, and the devotion of his fans ensure he remains at the top. BTS' V is all set to discharge from military service on June 10, 2025, along with RM.

Major shoutout to BTS' V — the impact is loud, the legacy is solid, and this is just the beginning.

ALSO READ: BTS' V grabs 3 wins for solo music and ARMY fan award at Top50MA amid military service proving global popularity