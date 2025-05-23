Maebashi Witches Episode 8: The Flower Shop Has A Staff Shortage—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘When Things Suck, It Sucks to Admit That They Suck,’ an old woman entered the shop, triggering Choco’s uncharacteristically rude reaction. The others fulfilled the woman’s wish anyway, leading to Kyoka confronting Choco, who remained indifferent and left. Kyoka avoided discussing her own burdens, instead immersing herself in anime.

While distributing flyers, Choco became increasingly distant. After collapsing, Yuina—disguised as Choco by Keroppe’s magic—witnessed Choco’s responsibilities firsthand. Through heartfelt conversation, Choco admitted her exhaustion and desire to protect her siblings, strengthening her bond with Yuina.

Maebashi Witches Episode 8 will begin with Choco informing the group that she will take time off from the flower shop. Despite her efforts to stay cheerful, Yuina falls ill, leaving her unable to participate. Kyoka proposes keeping the shop open regardless of their reduced numbers.

With Choco and Kyoka still estranged and Yuina out of action, some tensions will persist within the group. As the Tanabata Festival day approaches, the strained relationships and mounting pressure will challenge the remaining members.

Maebashi Witches Episode 8, titled ‘You Sure Are An Idiot, Kyoka,’ will be premiering on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Depending on time zone differences, some international viewers may be able to watch it earlier the same day.

As detailed on the anime’s official website, Maebashi Witches Episode 8 will first air on Tokyo MX, followed by a broadcast on BS11 on May 26 at 12:30 am, and on Gunma TV on May 30 at 11:30 pm JST. It will also be available for streaming on platforms such as Crunchyroll, Hulu, Prime Video, milplus, and other paid services.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.