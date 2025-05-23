Alia Bhatt repeats Gucci top as she heads to Cannes Film Festival and pairs it with Rs 3,00,000 Gucci bag for airport look

Alia Bhatt is all geared up to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, and we can’t help but be on the edge of our seats to witness her fashion moment. However, the actress has already started dishing out style statements, and her airport look is proof! So, let’s zoom in on her outfit!

Papped at the airport, Alia Bhatt channeled a polished and edgy style, looking all chic for her big day ahead. She wore a Gucci tank top with a scooped neckline, trimmed with sleek green and red stripes. Bhatt wore the same tank top that she wore for a meet and greet with her fans in Mumbai. The Gucci top came with a price tag of Rs ₹59,452.

Keeping it casual but stylish, the Jigra actress paired her crisp white top with baggy jeans. The washed-out, blue denim jeans were a perfect choice to flaunt an effortless-chic look.

She layered her top with a double-breasted blazer. The tan-shaded piece added a professional and sophisticated touch to her otherwise laid-back fit. Its boxy shoulders and large lapel collars elevated Alia’s fit to a dapper look.

For the accessories, the Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani actress kept it minimal with just small golden hoops. She flung on a retro-style, trendy, narrow sunglasses from Gucci with its frame sculpted with the brand’s name lettering.

Mrs. Kapoor carried a maxi shoulder Gucci bag as her arm candy, its olive shade strikingly contrasting the fit yet exuding voguish vibes. This high-end shoulder bag comes with a hefty price of Rs 3,00,000, approximately.

Completing her look with sporty and comfy vibes, Alia Bhatt wore white shoes, matching with the top.

She kept her makeup clean and minimal for the flight and side-swept her short, luscious hair for an effortlessly chic look.

While Alia Bhatt has already started dishing out fashion moments, we can’t wait to witness her big fashion reveal tonight at Cannes. Stay tuned!

