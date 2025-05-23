Kapkapiii Final Advance Booking: Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade's comedy-drama records low pre-sales

Bollywood movie Kapkapii, starring Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, and Siddhi Idnani, is gearing up for release this weekend. Helmed by Sangeeth Sivan, the movie is all set to take a dull opening as it couldn't gain much traction in the advance booking.

Kapkapiii sells 1,000 tickets in top 3 national chains, relies heavily on word-of-mouth

Bankrolled by Bravo Entertainment, Kapkapiii sold over 1000 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis- for the opening day. The opening day collection of Kapkapiii depends heavily on its word-of-mouth and spot booking. If walk-ins help, the movie will clock an opening of under Rs 1 crore.

The fate of Kapkapiii isn't looking promising. However, it will be decided after seeing its opening day report. If the movie receives a favourable word-of-mouth, it will help it reach a decent figure by the end of its theatrical run.

For the unversed, the Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade starrer is an official remake of the Malayalam movie Romancham. The comedy drama will clash with Bhool Chuk Maaf and Kesari Veer at the box office. Let's see how the movie performs. While Kesari Veer doesn't have much impact on the clash, the Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer can surely put it into an unsafe zone.

Kapkapiii in cinemas this weekend

Kapkapiii will be available in cinemas nearby from May 23rd onwards. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself. Are you going to watch this movie? Tell us in the comment section.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

